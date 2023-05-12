Torchlight 2 Embermage Builds Guide



Set ‘em on fire, freeze their faces to oblivion, or shock the living life out of them – these are the things you can do with the powerful Embermage in Torchlight 2. If this is your go to class, our Torchlight 2 Embermage Builds should prove helpful.

For more help on Torchlight 2, read our Outlander, Berserker and Engineer Builds.

Torchlight 2 Embermage Builds

This guide will give you 4 different builds for the class, each at level 100, 145 points in skills and 495 in stats. Note that the Stats of the builds are not hard-and-fast, and are meant only to give you an idea of the point distribution.

Embermage Build #1

Stats

Strength 5

Dexterity 130

Focus 310

Vitality 126

Skills

Inferno

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Magma Spear (15/15)

Blazing Pillar (15/15)

Firestorm (15/15)

Charge Mastery (15/15)

Elemental Attunement (15/15)

Fire Brand (15/15)

Frost

Elemental Boon (15/15)

Staff Mastery (15/15)

Storm

Prismatic Rift (15/15)

Wand Chaos (10/15)

Pyromaniacs, it’s time for your dreams to be fulfilled! The Embermage is the master of elemental forces – three of them, I might add, of which the one that seems to be oh-so-attractive is none other than fire.

With 90 points invested in Inferno, you give yourself the opportunity to pick the best skills. It’s important to note that all the passives of the Embermage’s Inferno tree are very, very good. Thus, for a full-on fire-oriented mage, we take them all.

Those three combine fantastically with Magma Spear, Blazing Pillar, and Firestorm – which should be used in that very order in a skill rotation, mind you.

The Elemental Boon will further buff your elemental abilities, and Staff Mastery is a must-have for anyone using them. In Storm, we’re only investing points in the passives.

The 10 points in Wind Chaos are arbitrary, so if you feel they should belong somewhere else then let it be so.

Embermage Build #2

Stats

Strength 5

Dexterity 130

Focus 310

Vitality 126

Skills

Inferno

Charge Mastery (15/15)

Elemental Attunement (10/15)

Frost

Staff Mastery (15/15)

Storm

Prismatic Bolt (15/15)

Thunder Locus (15/15)

Arc Beam (15/15)

Death’s Bounty (15/15)

Shocking Orb (15/15)

Prismatic Rift (15/15)

Lightning Brand (15/15)

This build really needs little to no explanation. You can clearly see that a huge chunk of the points have gone into Storm, and the build primarily focuses on doing as much Lightning damage as possible, with a bit of assistance from the passives of the other trees.

The stats are the same as the previous build, but once again these can be changed according to your choice. If you feel you don’t need much crit, it is best to avoid investing in Dexterity and fully utilize Focus and Vitality, with majority points in the former for the maximum possible magic damage.

Apart from Shock Bolt and Shocking Burst, you have all the Lightning related skills, both active and passive. Enjoy them, and wield them wisely.

Build #3

Stats

Strength 5

Dexterity 109

Focus 312

Vitality 109

Skills

Inferno

Immolation Aura (10/15)

Elemental Attunement (15/15)

Frost

Hailstorm (15/15)

Elemental Boon (15/15)

Frost Wave (15/15)

Ice Prison (15/15)

Staff Mastery (15/15)

Frozen Fate (15/15)

Ice Brand (15/15)

Storm

Prismatic Rift (15/15)

This is another self-explanatory build. The focus this time around is Frost elemental, which gets a whole lot of love with no less than 105 points. The 25 points in Inferno are somewhat debatable.

Immolation Aura can be a fairly handy skill to have for the mix of defense and offense that it offers, but its effect (particularly with just 10 points) isn’t overly powerful, and might be useless against meaner enemies.

However, for collective enemies, this can prove useful. Elemental Attunement on the other hand is quite valid.

Frost has a similar setup to the Storm one in the previous build, so there is really nothing much to explain there – we go all the passives, of which Staff Mastery is mostly general. Elemental Boon should really show itself in just about every circumstance.

The lone points in the Storm tree are only for Prismatic Rift, which is such a simple yet brilliant skill.

Build #4

Stats

Strength 5

Dexterity 160

Focus 283

Vitality 87

Skills

Inferno

Magma Spear (15/15)

Charge Mastery (15/15)

Elemental Attunement (15/15)

Frost

Elemental Boon (15/15)

Ice Prison (10/15)

Astral Ally (15/15)

Ice Brand (15/15)

Storm

Prismatic Bolt (15/15)

Shocking Orb (15/15)

Lightning Brand (15/15)

With a thing for equality, this type of Embermage evenly divides her points in her specialties, making her a force to be reckoned with in just about every kind of situation.

This hybrid Embermage utilizes the most powerful spells of the three trees, with main damage sources being Magma Spear from Inferno, Elemental Boon and Astral Ally from Frost, and a mix of Prismatic Bolt and Shocking Orb from the Storm tree.

With this large set of abilities at your hand, you can start off with Elemental Boon, followed by some Magma Spears, then an Ice Prison and finally the Astral Ally for those tougher enemies, while constantly switching between the economical Prismatic Bolt and the power Magma Spears.

The Brand passives of all three elements obviously need to be taken account while doing this, and it’s best to repeat spammable abilities of each element to get that added additional damage from them.