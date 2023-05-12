Torchlight 2 Outlander Builds Guide



Be it sharpshooting from a distance, evading enemy attacks, or even summoning dark allies to accompany in your battle, the Outlander in Torchlight has everything required to cleanse the world from his foes and we have the best Torchlight 2 Outlander Builds.

Torchlight 2 Outlander Builds

To aid in that benevolent cause, we have devised 4 builds for the class. These builds are on level 100, with 145 points distributed in the skills and 495 in the stats. Note that the Stats of the builds are not hard-and-fast, and are meant only to give you an idea of the point distribution.

Build #1

Skills

Warfare:

Venomous Hail (10/15)

Lore:

Glaive Sweep (15/15)

Bramble Wall (15/15)

Flaming Glaives (15/15)

Share the Wealth (15/15)

Sigil:

Blade Pact (15/15)

Bane Breath (15/15)

Stone Pact (15/15) (Optional if you can replace with any other)

Shadowling Brute (15/15)

Shadowling Ammo (15/15)

Death Ritual (15/15)

The main reason why nothing has been left in the Stats slot is because this build is extremely flexible, and you’ll see why.

The build primarily utilizes poison damage and summoning capability, hence it’s important to invest mainly in Lore and Sigil. In fact, it’s better to say that it ALSO does poison damage, and primarily revolves around the powerful skills in the Sigil tree.

Your two main summons are Bane Breath and Shadowling Brute. Though they are fantastic by themselves, the powerful and effective passive Share the Wealth gives you and them extra bonus for the Charge benefits. This is mainly a co-op based passive, but works well with summons, and thus is a great choice.

For some nice AoE damage, you have Glaive Sweep and Flaming Glaive. Also, the Bramble Wall is a viable defensive ability that comes in extremely handy against tougher enemies.

Coming back to the stats, if you want to deal lots of damage, consider investing majorly in Dexterity and Strength. If you are looking for a stable crit-based player with a bit of tankiness, consider Dexterity and Vitality. If you want to take the best from your poison damage, consider investing majorly in Focus and Dexterity.

You may have noticed that Dexterity has been mentioned in all of them. This is because this stat is the Outlander’s bread-and-butter attribute – crits and lots of dodging.

Build #2

Stats

Strength 101

Dexterity 374

Focus 10

Vitality 50

Skills

Warfare:

Rapid Fire (15/15)

Cursed Daggers (15/15)

Venomous Hail (15/15)

Long Range Mastery (15/15)

Lore:

Dodge Mastery (10/15)

Poison Burst (15/15)

Share the Wrath (15/15)

Sigil:

Stone Pact (15/15)

Master of the Elements (15/15)

Though the point distribution of this build may be relatively even, it is primarily a warfare focused one. This means that you will be relying on ranged projectile weapons to do most of the damage, and hence skills like Rapid Fire and Long Range Mastery come into play.

Most players have argued that the 2-handed ranged weapons in the game are under-powered, and hence it is best to use alternatives. We’ll assume you’ll do that latter as well, and will take additional full advantage of the Cursed Daggers and Venomous Hail skills in warfare.

It’s important to note that Venomous Hail gets a massive boost to its poison (which is the primary elemental damage source for the Outlander) thanks to the Master of Elements passive in Sigil. This gives a huge 57% increase in damage, which can really add up with the large amount of critical hit chance that you obtain from the 374 invested points in Dexterity.

You might want to consider shifting the points in Dodge Mastery to somewhere else – your high Dexterity already gives nearly a 50% dodge chance, so those points in Dodge Mastery can actually be put to better use.

Torchlight 2 Outlander Build #3

Stats:

Strength 131

Dexterity 154

Focus 154

Vitality 100

Skills:

Warfare:

Venomous Hail (15/15)

Long Range Mastery (15/15)

Lore:

Flaming Glaives (15/15)

Dodge Mastery (10/15)

Poison Burst (15/15)

Share the Wrath (15/15)

Sigil:

Shadowling Brute (15/15)

Master of Elementals (15/15)

Shadowling Ammo (15/15)

Death Ritual (15/15)

This build focuses on combining Poison damage with flat damage, critical damage, and also the utilization of the summing skills such as Shadowling Brute and Shadowling Ammo.

This is an extremely powerful build for the Outlander, with just about everything required to deal with a large amount of situations. Your main source of damage would be the poison related skills, such as Venomous Hail and the offensive passive Poison Burst. Combine that with Master of Elementals and you get a huge amount of poison damage (don’t forget the 154 points in Focus either!).

The rest of the flavor of the build comes from the Shadowling Brute and Shadowling Ammo skills, along with the Death Ritual passive to increase the strength of the Brute. Flaming Glaives should prove useful for dealing AoE damage, and you should otherwise have enough damage from you stats and skill combination to do tons of constant spike and DoT damage.

Build #4

Stats:

Strength 105

Dexterity 327

Focus 42

Vitality 60

Skills:

Warfare:

Rapid Fire (15/15)

Shattering Glaive (15/15)

Venomous Hail (15/15)

Long Range Mastery (15/15)

Lore:

Glaive Throw (15/15)

Flaming Glaives (15/15)

Poison Burst (15/15)

Sigil:

Shadowshot (15/15)

Stone Pact (10/15)

Master of Elementals (15/15)

Let’s go a little Outlandish, and build ourselves a conventional DPS build for the class. This build focuses on making most of the ranged weaponry, and also making most of the Glaive skills.

Additionally, there is a decent amount of poison damage associated with this build as well, which is once again further enhanced by the Master of Elementals passive and the Poison Burst passive. Combine that with 21% increased Magic Damage and the 44$ critical chance and you’ll get yourself a really powerful ranged Outlander.

There is a small amount of crowd control that comes with the build as well, such as the slow from Shattering Glaive. Additionally, the other Glaive abilities – Glaive Throw and Flaming Glaive, should provide you with some decent area-based damage.

Stone Pact is your main defensive ability, and if you can think of somehow adding 5 extra points to maximize it, it could do much more wonders than it already will.

Outlander Build #5

Stats

Strength 325

Dexterity 120

Vitality 50

Skills:

Warfare:

Rune Vault 10

Long Range Mastery 15

Akimbo 15

Lore:

Bramble Wall 5

Dodge Mastery 10

Poison Burst 1

Share the wealth 15

Sigil:

Repulsion Hex 5

Stone Pact 15

Shadowing Brute 15

Shadowing Ammo 11

Death Ritual 15

This is a dual pistol build and with this build most of the enemies will be dead before they can even reach you. This is a long range build which will help you keep enemies at bay.

Due to the huge strength numbers, your weapon and critical hit damage will be very high and this will be the advantage for those dual pistols. You will also have the spells like Haste, Marksmanship, Dual wielding and Animal Handling. These will be highly effective in long range and crowd control so you will never be overwhelmed by the number of enemies.

Your equipment affinity priority will be Dual Wield Pistol, Health stolen on hit, Attack Speed, Critical Hit chance and Bonus power to pet and minions.

Build #6

Stats

Strength 10

Dexterity 186

Focus 1086

Vitality 73

Skills

Warfare:

Cursed Daggers 15/15

Long Range Mastery 15/5

Lore:

Glaive Throw 15/15

Burning Leap 15/15

Dodge Mastery 15/15

Share the wealth 12/15

Sigil:

Repulsion Hex 15/15

Master of the elements 15/15

As you can see for yourself, this one is a focus build and most of the focus point of this build is focus itself. You might be thinking about why focus is so important, it is because they are inferior to focus in many ways