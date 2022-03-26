Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Classes Guide

In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, you have a choice to choose from six different classes available in the game. All these classes have different attributes and abilities. In this guide, we will tell you about all the classes available in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Classes

In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, you must choose a Class, a Fatemaker, for your gun-toting adventure. All the classes in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands are suitable for different situations.

Some classes perform well while playing Solo and some perform well in Multiplayer. The classes like Clawbringer and Brr-Zerker are good for playing solo, but when it comes to co-op Spore Warden, Stabbomancer, and Graveborn are a better choice.

However, the choice of class or classes really depends on your playstyle. You can even create a combination you want and multiclass!

To help you decide which class in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is best for you, we’ve included complete details about all the classes so you can make a choice easily.

All the six Classes available for you in the game are given below.

Class Feat: Rage of the Ancients

Action Skills: Feral Surge and Dreadwind

Specialty: Melee and Frost

This class has a specialty in Melee and Frost since your companion for this class Rage of the Ancients can add extra frost damage to your attacks.

Action Skill like feral Surge will help you in moving towards the enemy to deal frost ability damage.

Dreadwind can be used for slashing through the enemies and spinning quickly in melee fights.

Brr-Zerker Skill Tree

Skill Name Description Ancestral Frost It will increase the frost damage by 4%. It can be maxed out by investing 5 Skill Points. Savagery It Increase melee damage by 4% and enrages duration is also increased by 1 second. Unyielding It will regenerate your missing health. It can be maxed out by investing 3 Skill Points. Ice Breaker Damage done to Frozen enemies is increased by 10%. It can be maxed out by investing 3 Skill Points. The Old Ways In close range damage dealt is increased by 6% and damage taken is reduced by 7.0%. It can be maxed out by investing 5 Skill Points. Instinct This will increase the reload speed by 4% and weapon swap speed by 10%. It can be maxed out by investing 5 Skill Points. It can be maxed out by investing 3 Skill Points. Cold Snap This will increase movement speed by 3% and frost efficiency by 8%. It can be maxed out by investing 3 Skill Points. Unarmored Defense It will increase the max health by reserving the Ward. It can be maxed out by investing 1 Skill Point. Blood Frenzy It will restore max health by 3% and reduce Engrave Timer by 1 second. It can be maxed out by investing 3 Skill Points. Ancient Fury This will increase the max health by 4% and area damage by 5%. It can be maxed out by investing 5 Skill Points. Relentless Rage In Save Your Soul dealing damage will restore Save Your Soul Meter. It can be maxed out by investing 1 Skill Point. Blast Chill It will increase melee damage by 25% and frost ability damage by 2%. It can be maxed out by investing 5 Skill Points. Iron Squall It will increase melee attack speed and fire rate by 3%. It can be maxed out by investing 5 Skill Points. Blood of the Fallen- It will reduce the Action Skill cooldown time by 20% and restore 20% of action skill if it is active. It can be maxed out by investing 1 Skill Point.

Clawbringer

Class Feat: Wyvern Companion

Action Skills: Cleansing Flames and Storm’s Dragon Judgement

Specialty: Lightning and Fire

Clawbringer comes with his own dragon companion and specialties like Lightning and Fire. The Wyvern Companion has his own fire-breathing attacks that he uses for dealing damage to enemies.

This class comes equipped with a magical hammer. Cleansing Flames action skill is used for slamming a hammer into the ground that does AoE damage and also creates a fire that deals fire damage to enemies in its range.

With Storm’s Dragon Judgement you can throw your hammer towards enemies for dealing the lightning damage.

Clawbringer Skill Tree

Skill Name Description Oath of Fire Bonus Fire Damage is increased by 4%. It can be maxed out by investing 5 Skill Points. Radiance It will increase the Max Ward capacity by 6%. It can be maxed out by investing 5 Skill Points. Oath of Thunder Bonus Lightning Damage is increased by 5%. It can be maxed out by investing 5 Skill Points. Dragon Aura Elemental damage is increased by 4%. It can be maxed out by investing 5 Skill Points. Dedication Increases the active skill cooldown rate by 5 seconds. It can be maxed out by investing 5 Skill Points. Rebuke It will reduce the damage by 3%. It can be maxed out by investing 5 Skill Points. Blasthamut’s Favor Both fire ability damage and lightning ability damage are increased. It can be maxed out by investing 1 Skill Point. Fire Bolt It increases the Gun Damage by 8%. It can be maxed out by investing 1 Skill Point. Friend to Flame It will increase the damage of Wyvern Companion by 20%. It can be maxed out by investing 5 Skill Points. Storm Breath It will increase the Lightning Breath Damage and reduced the damage taken by you by 12%. It can be maxed out by investing 1 Skill Point. Awe It will increase the critical hit damage by 5% and Critical hit chance by 11% for a short time. It can be maxed out by investing 1 Skill Point. Indomitable In Save Your Soul you can do bonus lightning damage but cooldown time is 120 seconds. It can be maxed out by investing 2 Skill Points. Storm Smite Elemental Bolts will do the fire ability damage but takes 25 seconds for cooldown. It can be maxed out by investing 1 Skill Point.

Graveborn

Class Feat: Demi-Lich Companion

Action Skills: Dire Sacrifice and Reaper of Bones

Specialty: Spells, Kill Skills, and Dark Magic

The Graveborn class comes with a specialty like Dark Magic that uses health and turns it into dark magic. Both the action skills sacrifice the health for dealing damage to the enemies.

This class has a powerful flying demon called Demi-Lich Companion that also does magic damage to enemies.

The Reaper of Bones also helps you in getting healed completely and gets the leech Efficiency as well. But this class is going to consume your health while using the skills.

Graveborn Skill Tree

Skill Name Description Mortal Vessel Max health and dark Magic Efficiency is increased by 3%. Essence Drain Spell Cooldown is reduced by 5%. It can be maxed out by investing 5 Skill Points. Faithful Thralls Damage Dealt by a companion is increased by 3%. It can be maxed out by investing 3 Skill Points. Sanguine Sacrament Health Regeneration is increased by 5%. It can be maxed out by investing 3 Skill Points. Dark Pact Dark Magic Damage is increased by 4%. It can be maxed out by investing 5 Skill Points. Harvest Bonus Dark Magic Damage is increased by 3%. It can be maxed out by investing 3 Skill Points. Dread Covenant 35% of damage is directed to companion. It can be maxed out by investing 1 Skill Point. Stain of the Soul Bonus Magic Damage is increased by 4%. It can be maxed out by investing 5 Skill Points. Dark Hydra 60% more chances of summoning a Dark Hydra Companion. It can be maxed out by investing 3 Skill Points. Ascension Max health and spell damage is increased by 2%. It can be maxed out by investing 3 Skill Points. Punishment 20% increased chances of Hellish Blast. It can be maxed out by investing 1 Skill Point. Lord of Edges Damage Dealt and damage reduction is increased by 25%. It can be maxed out by investing 1 Skill Point. Blast Gasp Ability Damage is increased by 20% and Spell Damage by 10%. It can be maxed out by investing 5 Skill Points. Morhaim’s Blessing Kill Skill is activated while casting spell. It can be maxed out by investing 1 Skill Point.

Spellshot

Class Feat: Spell Weaving

Action Skills: Ambi-hextrous and Polymorph

Specialty: Combining Spells with Guns

This class comes with a specialty of combining Spells with Guns. The class feat Spell Weaving will help you in increasing the Spell damage.

With skills like Ambi-hextrous, you can equip another spell in your inventory, and Polymorph will help you in turning enemies into harmless sheep.

Because of that, you can get time to heal yourself and collect some ammunition.

Spellshot Skill Tree

Skill Name Description Spell Sniper Spell Critical hit chances are increased by 12%. It can be maxed out by investing 5 Skill Points. Magic Bullets Gun Damage is increased by 15%. It can be maxed out by investing 3 Skill Points. Prestidigitation Reload Speed is increased by 8%. It can be maxed out by investing 5 Skill Points. Font of Mana Spell Cooldown rate is increased by 4%. It can be maxed out by investing 5 Skill Points. Mage Armor With every stack of Spell weaving, Ward restore is increased by 10%. It can be maxed out by investing 1 Skill Point. Just Warming Up For every spell weaving stack, the fire rate Is increased by 0.8%. It can be maxed out by investing 5 Skill Points. Glass Cannon Spell Damage is increased by 30%. It can be maxed out by investing 1 Skill Point. Imbued Weapon Bonus Damage is increased by 2%. It can be maxed out by investing 5 Skill Points. High Thread Count Max Spell weaving Stacks are increased by 3. It can be maxed out by investing 1 Skill Point. War Caster Reload Chances are increased by 20%. It can be maxed out by investing 5 Skill Points. Double Knot With Critical Hit 7% chances of Bonus Critical Damage. It can be maxed out by investing 3 Skill Points. One Slot, One Kill Gun Damage is increased by 4%. It can be maxed out by investing 1 Skill Point. Sever the Thread Critical hit chances of resetting all cooldowns are increased by 15%. It can be maxed out by investing 1 Skill Point.

Spore Warden

Class Feat: Mushroom Companion

Action Skills: Barrage and Blizzard

Specialty: Gun and Companion

The Spore Warden is known for his Mushroom Companion that can deal high Critical damage to enemies.

With Action Skills like Barrage, you can also summon an Ethereal Bow and shoot arrows that can do ability damage to enemies.

Blizzard can be used for creating three frost cyclones that can deal frost damage to enemies. This is a good class for ranged encounters but you have to be a little careful in melee.

Spore Warden Skill Tree

Skill Name Description Bounty of the Hunt This is a killing skill that will increase your action skill cooldown rate for a short time. You will be investing 5 Skill Points into this. Kindred Heart This skill will increase both the health and damage of the companion. You will be investing 5 Skill Points into this. Eagle Eye This will increase both gun damage and gun handling of your weapon. You will be investing 5 Skill Points into this to max it out. Affinity The skill will increase your ability damage. You will be maxing out that skill by investing 5 Skill Points into this. Spore Cloud With this skill, your Mushroom Companion will be leaving a poison cloud that will deal damage to enemies over time. You will be investing 1 Skill Point into it to max it out. Bullseye This will increase the critical hit chance of both your gun and companion. You will be investing 5 Skill Points into this. Quiver of Holding This will increase the magazine size by 30% and ammo regeneration time is reduced as well. You will be investing 3 Skill Points into this. Medicinal Mushroom In this skill, the Mushroom Companion will try to revive you when you are in the save your soul state. It can be maxed out by investing 3 Skill Points. Windrunner This is a killing skill that will increase fire rate and movement speed for a short time. You will be maxing out this skill by investing 3 points. Thrill of the Hunt The gun’s critical hits will give increase companion damage for a short time. It can be maxed out by investing 3 Skill Points. Called Shot While aiming down sights you will get increased gun damage and damage dealt with you will be reduced It can be maxed out by investing 3 Skill Points. Wrath of Nature Once you hit an enemy with this ability it will take more damage from all sources for a short time. It can be maxed out by investing 3 Skill Points. Headhunter This will increase the gun damage dealt on critical hit areas. You will be investing 1 Skill Point in this skill. Play the Angles The critical hits have a chance to Ricochet and deal less ability damage to close-by enemies. You will be maxing out this skill by investing in 1 Skill Point.

Stabbomancer

Class Feat: Dirty Fighting

Action Skills: From the Shadows and Ghost Blade

Specialty: Status Effect and Critical Hit

This class is known for Critical Hit and Status Effect. The Dirty Fighting class feat helped in increasing the critical damage by a large margin.

The ability like Ghost Blade is used for spinning and dealing AoE damage to close-by enemies.

You can also teleport the Ghost Blade to a location you want and From the Shadows will help you in getting invisible for some time.

This is a good class for someone who wants to deal quick damage to bosses and get away from there quickly.

Stabbomancer Skill Tree