Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Barrelmaker Location Guide

Barrelmaker is a legendary spell book that you can cast to throw barrels at enemies in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. These Arken-manufactured barrels explode to do elemental damage to enemies and are highly effective against groups of enemies.

The following guide will explain where to find the Barrelmaker in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Where To Find Barrelmaker In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

You’ll get a higher drop chance to obtain the Barrelmaker by defeating the Pigwart boss found at Mount Craw.

Simply complete the “Goblins Tired of Forced Oppression” side quest and head to the Obelisk (found on the world map). Make your way through the wave of adversaries to finally reach Pigward and start the boss fight.

The Pigwart boss fight is filled with chaos as you’ll not only take part in the fight against the boss himself but will have to take out Mushroom Companions, Giant Trolls, and other enemies during the battle as well.

The easiest way to defeat the boss and take care of the rest of the enemies is by using the environment to your advantage. Since the Pigwart arena is surrounded by high points, make sure to head up high and deal ranged damage to all the targets below, as this way you’ll avoid receiving most of the damage caused by their attacks.

Continue with this strategy until you’ve defeated Pigwart and have been rewarded with the Barrelmaker Legendary spell-book.

However, that’s not all as you can quit and reload to farm the boss again and again for a chance to acquire the drops. The process is fairly simple, all you have to do is defeat the boss, save the game then quit. Upon re-entering the area, you’ll face the boss again.

Barrelmaker Stats and Effects

The Barrelmaker spell comes in several variations and depending on the RNG of the game, you will gain a range of prefix and suffix stats. The main special effect though remains the same.

You must first charge the weapon before shooting a barrel in a targeted location. Keep in mind that these barrel projectiles bounce a few times before rolling into position. Hence, you will have to adjust your aim and how high you must lob the barrel.

Furthermore, the longer you charge the weapon by holding the launch button, the greater damage it will do.

Each barrel has a timer after which it automatically explodes. Barrels also explode upon impact with enemies, or you can shoot them to explode.

The Barrelmaker has a significant cooldown, so you will have to wait a while before shooting the next barrel.

The elemental damage of barrels depends on your build, but they support all elemental damage types. This is an excellent spell for crowd control. Enemies caught also get slowed down.