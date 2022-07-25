Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Head of the Snake Location Guide

Head of the Snake is the name of one of the Legendary Armor sets in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. This Legendary Armor set is manufactured by Swifft, who specializes in creating high-attack speed armor and weapons.

To help you out with getting your hands on the Head of the Snake armor in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll be showing you where to find the Head of the Snake armor and what stats and effects it comes with.

Where to Find Head of the Snake in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

First and foremost, the Head of the Snake armor set can be obtained as a World Drop, just like all the other Legendary Armor Sets in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. If you don’t know already, the term “World Drop” means that this item can be obtained from any loot source in the entire game.

Anything and everything in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands that can drop loot has a chance to drop the Head of the Snake armor. This includes things like regular enemies, bosses, dungeons, chests, Lucky Dice etc.

That said, this is not a very efficient way to farm the Head of the Snake armor. This is because there are so many other items in the game that can also be obtained as World Drops, so the chances of you finding the Head of the Snake armor in this way is not very high.

Instead of trying to obtain the Head of the Snake armor through World Drops, what you should do instead is complete the sidequest named “The Ditcher”. This sidequest is unlocked after you complete Chapter 8 (The Son of a Witch) of the main campaign.

At the end of The Ditcher sidequest, you’ll fight a boss named “Salissa”, who you’ll find at the Sunfang Oasis. To reach the Sunfang Oasis, simply head northwest from Karnok’s Wall.

Salissa has a fairly high chance of dropping the Head of the Snake armor. Once you’ve completed The Ditcher sidequest, Salissa will become permanently available at the Sunfang Oasis and you’ll be able to kill her as many times as you want to farm Head of the Snake Armor. This makes the Sunfang Oasis the best Head of the Snake farming location.

Other than that, you can also get the Head of the Snake armor from the Chaos Chamber, which a dungeon that unlocks after you’ve completed the campaign of the game.

Inside the Chaos Chamber, you’ll find Bunny Statues that drop armor sets in exchange for crystals that you farm inside the dungeon. Since they only drop armor sets, the chances of getting the Head of the Snake armor through them is quite high. This makes the Chaos Chamber the second best Head of the Snake farming location.

Head of the Snake Stats and Effects

The Special Effect of the Head of the Snake armor grants the user the ability to periodically teleport far away Hydra Companions right next to the user. The companions stay by the user temporarily, but their duration can be extended by 30% for each kill the user gets.

If you’re using Dark Hydra Skills or weapons that spawn Hydras, this is arguably the best armor set for you to use. The only downside of the armor is that the companions don’t last for very long, but you can get kills to increases their lifetime.

Rest of the stats on Head of the Snake are random so your luck will determine how good stat rolls you get when the armor drops for you.