Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Claw Location Guide

Claw is a legendary armor class in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands that is tailored towards cooperative play. The Kleave-manufactured armor gives your companions improved poison damage while disregarding any other element their weapons might have.

The following guide will show you where to find Claw in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Where To Find Claw In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Claw is a world drop and hence, you have a chance of looting the legendary armor from any available loot source in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. That includes chests and even normal enemies.

However, you do have a higher chance of looting Claw from the Obsidian Wyvern boss in Tangledrift.

Obsidian Wyvern is a strong dragon-like mini-boss with bullet-reflective armor. The best way to summon this boss is through Ancient Obelisks which are collectibles used for summoning different types of bosses.

Once you’ve activated the Obelisks, you’ll have to make your way through a wave of Wyvern Newts before you get a chance to engage in a fight with Obsidian Wyvern.

Once you’ve cleared the area, shift your focus toward the flying boss. Since the Wyvern arena is a big open ground, it gives you enough space to maintain a safe distance from the boss to use ranged weapons.

The best option is to use Bows during this boss fight as it’s arguably one of the most effective methods to defeat Wyvern. Keep attacking the large dragon with bows until its defeat.

Considering how there isn’t any guarantee that you’ll acquire the legendary armor on your first try, you might want to farm this boss a couple of times to get the Claw armor.

Claw Stats and Effects

Claw is mainly used to convert all companion damage into Poison damage, where each enemy attacked by the companion will deal an additional 20% Poison Damage for the next 6 seconds.

This legendary armor can become a game changer for you depending upon the build you have. For instance, if you’re using a multiclass build, equipping a Claw armor can surely benefit you if it focuses entirely on Dark Magic Damage.