Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Borea’s Breath Location Guide

Borea’s Breath is another legendary submachine gun by manufacturer Feriore that you will want to loot as soon as possible in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Unlike Shadowfire, you can loot Borea’s Breath fairly early in the game.

The following guide will explain where and how to find Borea’s Breath in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Where To Find Borea’s Breath In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Borea’s Breath is naturally a world drop just like the other legendary weapons, meaning that you have a chance to randomly loot it from any loot source in the game. However, you have a higher chance of looting Borea’s Breath from Ribula in Snoring Valley.

Ribula is one of the first bosses you face in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. It is a rather easy fight and you can keep farming him until he drops Borea’s Breath.

You can further increase your chances by finding all the Lucky Dice in the game. That as well as wearing an amulet to increase your Loot Luck chances.

Borea’s Breath Stats and Effects

Borea’s Breath features a throwable reload action just like the other Feriore weapons. Every time you reload Borea’s Breath, you will throw a copy of the weapon like a grenade. The projectile will bounce around the terrain and create an ice spike every time it hits the ground.

Enemies that come near the ice spike will be dealt frost damage and slowed, giving you a handy way to have crowd control. Borea’s Breath itself does frost damage as well and while there are multiple variants with random stats to have, Borea’s Breath will always do frost damage.

Take note that Borea’s Breath alone will not do that much damage. The overall damage will come down to the stats you roll on the weapon and your other equipment. That being said, being an early-game legendary weapon, you will find a lot of use for Borea’s Breath.