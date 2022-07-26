Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Shadowfire Location Guide

Shadowfire is a legendary submachine gun from manufacturer Feriore that comes with a throwable special effect in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. That means in addition to its own devastating nature, the weapon can be thrown as a secondary ability.

The following guide will explain where to find Shadowfire in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Where To Find Shadowfire In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Shadowfire is a world drop in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands similar to all the rest of the weapons and items. However, the legendary weapon has a higher chance to drop from the Mushroom Healer boss in Weepwild Dankness.

Take note that defeating the Mushroom Healer does not guarantee the weapon to drop. You only have a higher chance to loot the weapon from this boss.

You can also increase your chances further by finding all of the Lucky Dice in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

The Shadowfire submachine gun is not the only legendary drop here. You also have a higher chance of looting Boniface’s Soul, a legendary pistol, by defeating the Mushroom Healer.

Shadowfire Stats and Effects

Shadowfire is one of the best submachine guns you can hope to have in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. The weapon fires elemental orbs to deal dark magic damage to enemies. These orbs explode on impact to deal splash damage to all enemies in the area.

Furthermore, every time you reload Shadowfire, you will throw a grenade that explodes into a large pillar of dark magic. This also does elemental damage to all enemies caught in the pillar’s area.

Shadowfire goes well with Spellshot and Graveborn multiclass builds. The dark magic pillars are most useful in clearing out multiple enemies at once.