Lucky Dice boosts your luck stat in Tiny Tina’s Wonderland to increase your chances of looting legendary weapons like Boreo’s Breath and Wizard’s Pipe. There are two hundred and sixty lucky dice scattered across the whole game. In this guide, we will guide you to all the Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Snoring Valley Lucky Dice Locations.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Snoring Valley Lucky Dice Locations

Lucky Dice #1

The first dice is situated in the Nothinghappenshereshire area. At the start of the map, there will be a path going downhill. When you reach down, you will see a burning building on your left.

You need to pass that building and go further down the path you came from. You will see a small wooden bridge in the stream. On the left of the bridge, you will see a dome from where water is coming. You can see the dice under the dome.

Lucky Dice #2

Stay on the path where you found your first dice. The trail leads to the gate. You will find yourself before a bridge in front of a castle.

When you are at the bridge, you can see the waterfall upstream from where the river is coming. You need to go straight through the waterfall to enter a secret cave. There you will find your next dice.

Lucky Dice #3

For this dice, you need to enter through the castle’s gates. Inside the castle walls, you will find a wooden ledge in the open area. Use the boxes to jump to the top of the ledge.

On top of the ledge, you will see another ledge. Jump your way forward. You will find the third dice over there.

Lucky Dice #4

You need to head to the end of the map where there are underground caves. Once you are there, you will find a snake-like path on your right.

You will see a series of ledges. Climbing them all and you will reach the end of the trail. There you will find your fourth dice.