Tina Tina’s Wonderlands – How To Defeat Ribula

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is packed with bosses and has 11 main bosses in total. Among the 11 main bosses, one is Ribula. It’s the first boss that you’ll encounter in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and you will encounter it during the first main mission.

This guide contains everything that you need to know in order to find, defeat, and loot Ribula in Tiny Tina’s wonderlands.

Where To Find Ribula In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

To get to the first main boss of the game, you need to get to the end of Snoring Valley. To get to the valley, you need to pass through a village of skeletons and a cave. The cave has the Tomb of the Dragon Lord.

Ribula itself is a sack of bones and you’ll fight such enemies from the start of the game. The enemies that you’ll face along the way are not very hard to overcome. You can use the Ice Damage to deal better with them.

One other thing is that Ribula tries to make fun of you that you should rather enjoy and wait for the right moment to break this sack of bones.

How To Defeat Ribula In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

After getting to the Dragon Lord’s tomb, you’ll be introduced to Ribula by Tiny Tina. Ribula is quite good at casting spells and takes a good amount of health. This requires you to be extra careful against Ribula. These castings can give you shock damage as they can leave a puddle for you to step on.

Take maximum advantage of the covers in the area and stay some distance from the boss. Going too close can provoke it and it will attack you with a spear.

Be aware of the shock wave that Ribula sends from time to time. Ribula is a clever boss and has the ability to spawn in the skellies and therefore make sure you are aware of any possible attack in this way.

Thee are some chests on the sides of the arena that you can loot to get some health. Besides the skellies are also a source of health. A good approach is to rotate across the arena while shooting it and try to give the best possible amount of damage.

Ribula Loot Drops

Ribula has the tendency of dropping some good legendary loot despite the fact it is the first main boss in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

RIbula drops the Feriore SMG Boreas Breath. The SMG has got the cyro element and produces ice spikes with every bounce when it is dropped.