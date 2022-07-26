Tina Tina’s Wonderlands How To Defeat Banshee

Banshee is the third main boss that you will ultimately have to defeat in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. You will encounter her during the fourth mission. She also has a chance of dropping the Wailing Banshee, a legendary melee weapon.

In this guide, we’ll be telling you where to find Banshee and how you can defeat her in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Where To Find Banshee In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Banshee is probably the first tough boss you’ll face in the game when compared with the previous two: Ribula and Zomboss.

This main mission boss is found close to the Corrupted Heart fast travel point located in the deepest part of the Weepwild Dankness. You’ll find her inside a pit within a rectangular arena surrounding it.

The arena can be missed easily, therefore it’s best that you follow the path down to the small pond surrounded by a pink mist as this is where you’ll find Banshee waiting for your arrival.

How To Defeat Banshee In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Banshee has a tendency to be tricky. She has a big arsenal of attacks up her sleeves which she utilizes with perfection to deal the most damage to her opponents.

As the fight starts, Banshee summons floating skulls that follow you around, before they can cause any trouble, simply shoot them with your Rifle or any close-ranged weapon.

Once the skulls are taken care of, you’ll get attacked by the rings she throws directly at you. The rings differ in height as one is shot higher than the other one. For the higher ring, duck under to avoid the damage while jumping over the lower ones.

As you lower 5% of her health, she transforms herself into a pink creature that starts screaming and triggers pink mist around the outer arena that lowers your health if you enter its radius, forcing you to jump into the inner arena for the next stage of the battle.

During this stage, her screams are followed by a pink and blue energy beam that she throws straight at you. The best strategy here is to jump over the two beams. These beams don’t have a specific pattern and can be shot at any point so you’ll have to time your jumps to avoid the damage.

During the entire fight sequence, make sure you don’t stick to a single position as that’ll only make you open for Banshee’s attacks. Therefore, keep changing spots throughout the arena and follow each dodge with an attack of your own to deal damage. Especially considering how Banshee possesses a red health bar which means she’s most vulnerable to fire damage.

Once you’ve executed an attack, we would recommend using your environment to your advantage as there are trees and mushrooms that you can use to hide behind when Banshee performs an attack.

Continue this process until you’ve defeated Banshee in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Banshee Loot Drops

Once you’ve successfully defeated Banshee in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, you’ll get rewarded with the following loot drops: