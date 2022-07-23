Tina Tina’s Wonderlands – How To Defeat Zomboss

Throughout your journey in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, you’ll face off against eight different main bosses, and Zomboss is one of them.

Zomboss is a Skeleton type main boss located at the Shattergrave Barrow. Of all the eight bosses, Zomboss is the second one you’ll face off against, specifically in the third mission of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: A Hard Day’s Knight.

This boss is certainly a formidable foe, and this guide will uncover everything there is to know about it in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Where To Find Zomboss In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Zomboss can be found during the third mission of the game: “A Hard Day’s Knight”, specifically at the Shattergrave Barrow.

How To Defeat Zomboss In Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Zomboss is a great opponent, she can be pretty challenging to some players if they don’t know what they’re doing.

Having two different Health Bars; Armor (Yellow) and Flesh(Red), she is seen to have a pretty large health pool which can make it hard to fight her.

On top of that, she has two other abilities which make her considerably stronger on the offensive side. Nevertheless, if you’re fighting her with the correct strategy, you can still win the fight, provided that you bring the correct weaponry of course.

Starting off, the first thing we’ll look at is the offensive side. Since Zomboss has an armor health pool and a flesh health pool as well, you need to make sure that you bring the corresponding weapons and spells with you to deal the maximum amount of damage to her.

There are a total of eight different damage types in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, of which Fire and Poison work the best against Flesh and Armor respectively.

To finish off her armor first, you need to use any Poison-type weapons or spells you have. After eating away her armor, you can then use Fire-type weapons or spells to eat away the rest of her HP.

Secondly, you need to have good movement to counter Zomboss’ attacks. The first of which is the Pull. She can catch you and pull you in to deal melee damage if you’re within her attack radius since she mainly uses a sword that has a shorter range. If you manage to keep your distance and stay away from the attack radius, you’ll be safe.

Another ability that Zomboss has is the Skeleton summoning ability. She can continuously summon skeletons that chase after you along with herself through the arena. The skeletons can be a nuisance so it is recommended to get rid of them first. You can also show mercy to a few skeletons just in case you get knocked down and want to die quickly to get a quick respawn.

Overall, all you have to do is to steer clear of her attacks and always keep on the move. Since she chases you all the way across the arena, it’s best to loop around the edges while shooting at her constantly till she collapses.

Zomboss Loot Drops

Upon being defeated, Zomboss drops two amazing items; the Undead Pact and the Last Gap which are both Legendary Shields.

The Undead Pact is manufactured by Ashen and offers several special abilities like increased ammo regeneration, +20 Reload Speed, and +25% fire rate.

The Last Gap shield is manufactured by Pangoblin and offers a special poison-type ability. When the Shield is depleted, it releases three skulls that track down and damage enemies upon contact.