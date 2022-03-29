Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has different Tiers of weapons with Legendary Weapons being of the strongest weapons tiers available. These Legendary guns offer you stats better than all other weapons available in the game. In this guide, we will tell you about and list all the Legendary Weapons available in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Legendary Weapons List

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Legendary Weapons are divided into different categories which are given below as well.

Legendary Assault Rifles

Legendary Assault Rifles are the best Assault Rifles available in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. These are best for all types of battles in the game. The two Legendary Assault Rifles available in the game are given below.

Lil K’s Bread Slicer (Stoker)

(Stoker) Manual Transmission (Stoker)

Legendary SMGs

Legendary SMGs are the best SMGs available in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands that are known for their fire rate. There are six Legendary SMGs available in the game which are given below.

Borea’s Breath (Feriore)

(Feriore) Wizard’s Pipe (Hyperius)

(Hyperius) Fragment Rain (Feriore)

(Feriore) White Ride (Dahlia)

(Dahlia) Shadowfire (Feriore)

(Feriore) Blazing Volley (Hyperius)

Legendary Sniper Rifles

Legendary Sniper Rifles are the best Sniper Rifles available in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands that are known for taking out enemies at a distance with great precision.

There are four Legendary Sniper Rifles available in the game which are given below.

Aphotic Antique Greatbow (Hyperius)

(Hyperius) Practiced Envy (Blackpowder)

(Blackpowder) Gloomy Carrouser (Blackpowder)

(Blackpowder) Dry’l’s Fury (Stoker)

Legendary Pistols

Legendary Pistols are the best Pistols available in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands that are known for taking out enemies quickly.

You just need to be good at aiming if you want to make the most out of it. There are five Legendary Pistols available in the game which are given below.

Apex (Dahlia)

(Dahlia) Queen’s Cry (Stoker)

(Stoker) Perceiver of the Peak (Dahlia)

(Dahlia) Boniface’s Soul (Feriore)

(Feriore) Masterwork Handbow (Blackpowder)

Legendary Shotguns

Legendary Shotguns are the best Shotguns available in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and are best used for destroying enemies at close range. There are three Legendary Shotguns available in the game which are given below.

Swordsplosion (Torque)

(Torque) Crossblade of Discipline (Blackpowder)

(Blackpowder) Reign of Arrows (Blackpowder)

Legendary Rocket Launcher

The Legendary Rocket Launcher is the best Rocket Launcher available in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and is known for taking out a lot of enemies together. There is only one Legendary Rocket Launcher available in the game and is given below.

Cannonballer (Torque)

Legendary Melee Weapons

Legendary Melee Weapons are the best melee weapons available in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. These close-range weapons each have interesting quirks and are built to kill! There are nine Legendary Melee Weapons available in the game which are given below.

Diamondguard Sword (Swifft)

(Swifft) Twin Soul (Swifft)

(Swifft) Spellblade (Swifft)

(Swifft) Fatebreaker (Valora)

(Valora) Snake Stick (Kleave)

(Kleave) Frying Pan (Bonk)

(Bonk) Slammin’ Salmon of Mirth (Bonk)

(Bonk) Goblin Pickaxe (Kleave)

(Kleave) Ragnarok (Torque)

Legendary Spells

Legendary Spells are the best Spells available in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands that are known for dealing a lot of damage to enemies. There are nine Legendary Spells available in the game which are given below.

Twister (Conjura)

(Conjura) Threads of Fate (Arken)

(Arken) Skullantir

Sawblades (Wyrdweaver)

(Wyrdweaver) Reviver (Conjura)

(Conjura) Inflammation of the Marked (Wyrdweaver)

(Wyrdweaver) Gelatinous Cube of Eminence (Conjura)

(Conjura) Buffmeister (Miraculum)

(Miraculum) Barrelmaker (Arken)

Legendary Wards

Legendary Wards are the best wards available in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands that are known for giving protection to players. There are nine Legendary Wards available in the game which are given below.

Undead Pact (Pangoblin)

(Pangoblin) Transistor (Hyperius)

(Hyperius) Spirit Rune Defiant (Ashen)

(Ashen) Shamwai (Ashen)

(Ashen) Mind Rune (Ashen)

(Ashen) Last Gasp (Ashen)

(Ashen) Hammer and Anvil (Hyperius)

(Hyperius) Full Battery (Hyperius)

(Hyperius) Ancient Deity (Hyperius)

Legendary Rings

Legendary Rings in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands each have a unique and powers purpose they serve. There are six Legendary Rings available in the game which are given below.

Thumb Cuffs

Shell Casing Ring

Promise Ring

Mood Ring

Finger Ward

Championship Ring

Legendary Armor

Legendary Armors are the best Armors available in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands that are known for boosting the health of a player among other bonuses. There are ten Legendary Armors available in the game which are given below.

Pandecium (Kleave)

(Kleave) Mantis Claw (Kleave)

(Kleave) Diamond Gauntlets (Valora)

(Valora) Deathless Mantle (Swifft)

(Swifft) Corrupted Platemail (Valora)

(Valora) Blank Slate (Swifft)

(Swifft) Amalgam (Swifft)

(Swifft) Warped Paradigm (Swifft)

(Swifft) Selective Amnesia (Kleave)

(Kleave) Smart Armor (Valora)

Legendary Amulets

Legendary Amulets are the Charms in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands that provide unique benefits. There are four Legendary Amulets available in the game which are given below.

Overflow Bloodbag

Frenzied Wrath

Harbinger

Bradluck

Best Legendary Weapons in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Here we will tell you about some of the best Legendary Weapons available for you in TTW.

Reign of Arrows

The Reign of Arrows is a legendary Shotgun and also one of the best Legendary Weapons available for you in the game. This weapon can shoot all six arrows simultaneously which makes it an amazing choice for taking out a lot of enemies at a close range.

The damage done by each arrow is pretty high as well and so it’s sure to take out anyone unfortunate enough to be at the receiving end of all six arrows at close range

Lil K’s Bread Slicer

The second best Legendary Weapon we pick for you is an Assault Rifle Lil K’s Bread Slicer. This weapon is manufactured by Stoker who is known for its amazing fire rate.

This weapon consumes three saw blades per shot and a single one does 119 damage. Moreover, its magazine size is pretty good as well, which is 66 saw blades.

With a good magazine size and accuracy of nearly 80%, this is a great weapon in any type of battle.

White Rider of the Wind

White Rider of the Wind is one of the best legendary SMGs available for you that can penetrate the enemy’s armor and break their defense.

Only its fire rate is a bit low compared to other SMGs but the damage it deals to enemies fully compensates for it. This is manufactured by Dahlia who is known for creating weapons with alternate fire modes.

Cannonballer

Canonballer is the only Legendary Rocket Launcher available now that can do disastrous damage. This amazing legendary weapon comes with 1 shot and 4 shot modes that can be helpful in different situations.

1 shot is used while taking out a weak enemy and 4 shot is used while you are trying to take out a lot of enemies and strong bosses.

Its single shot can do 467 damage to enemies it hit. However, 4 shots don’t perform well in close range. The enemy needs to be at a distance from you while using this attack.