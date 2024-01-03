The Witcher 3: Should You Simulate Witcher 2 Save File?

In The Witcher 3, you will have an option to simulate a Witcher 2 save which will involve you discussing the major choices you made in the previous game. This simulation (choices) will occur at the beginning of your playthrough before you meet Yennifer and the Emperor. Geralt will be getting a shave when he is approached by Morvran Voorhis, who will interrogate you at Vizima.

Now, if you are confused about whether you should turn on the simulating Witcher 2 save file and what choices you should make, we are here to help you decide.

Yes, You Should Simulate A Witcher 2 Save for The Witcher 3

In my opinion, you should simulate the events of the Witcher 2 save, as it can prove to be beneficial for you in The Witcher 3. This can be done during your discussion with the NPC character called Morvran Voorhis who will inquire about all the major events that transpired in The Witcher 2. You can answer him based on the choices you made in the previous iteration, and some of these (i.e. sparing Letho, etc.) will help you in The Witcher 3.

On the other hand, if you don’t simulate a Witcher 2 save for The Witcher 3, the game will automatically set different events in the game world for you. The choices will be set by default, and these will include scenarios in which:

Geralt spared Aryan

Sided with Vernon Roche,

Saved Anias instead of Triss and Triss also survived.

Geralt let the malfunctioning megascope end Sile de Tansarville in The Witcher 2.

At the end of The Witcher 2, Geralt killed Letho

Keep in mind that none of the choices above bear any consequences in The Witcher 3. However, Letho can support you in your fight against the Wild Hunt, so with his death, you will lose an ally.

Choices for The Witcher 2 Save File

If you are interested in simulating a Witcher 2 save for the third iteration, then you can do that quite easily in Witcher 3. There you will have an interrogation scene earlier on in your playthrough, which gives you the opportunity to replicate the big decisions that Geralt would have made in The Witcher 2. These will include the following.

Deciding the Fate of Aryan

The first choice for the Witcher 2 save file will include the NPC character called Aryan La Valette. You will be questioned about the fate of this specific defending commander. You will have the following dialogue options:

I killed Aryan during the siege. Just happened that way.

I spared his life. He escaped.

The better choice amongst these would be to kill him as you will be sparing Aryan the torture. However, this will affect the way you get to interact with Aryan’s mother during the events of The Witcher 3.

You will get to meet her during your playthrough at Novigrad and regardless of the choice you made earlier regarding Aryan’s fate, it won’t have any adverse outcome in the Witcher 3.

Joining Roche at Flotsam or helping Lorveth

You will get to make another big decision at Flotsam in The Witcher 2 in choosing to either side with Vernon Roche or go off with Lorveth. Whatever choice you make here massively affects how the story plays out in The Witcher 2.

Lorveth is the rebel leader and can be seen murdering innocent humans to complete his goal of freeing the non-humans. On the other hand, Vernon Roche is dark and dangerous, but he is a more suitable option as it will land you in a better state at the Temerian Partisan camp. However, these choices won’t play a major role in your questlines in The Witcher 3, but siding with Roche will also enable him to help you later on.

Rescuing Anais or Triss Merigold

This depends on your previous question about whether you allied with Roche or chose Lorveth’s path in The Witcher 2. Going with Vernon Roche means that you can either rescue Anais or save Triss. Saving Anais helps you secure the future of her region.

On the other hand, if you choose Lorveth’s path, then you will have the option to save Triss or lift the spell that held Saskia. Since you get the option to save Triss while following either of the paths mentioned above this means that she will survive following the events of The Witcher 3.

Deciding the Fate of Tansarville

You will have two choices to decide the fate of the NPC character Sile de Tansarville in The Witcher 2. This will include that Sile escaped using a sorcerer’s device called the megascope or she got what was coming to her, which means that she was killed.

Since Sile ordered the assassination of the king, she is somewhat responsible for the events that transpired in The Witcher 2, so killing her means that she will not make any return. However, if you save her, Sile will help you during a prison break at Oxenfurt during your playthrough in The Witcher 3.

Deciding the Fate of Letho

Letho is the main antagonist of The Witcher 2, and at the end of the game, you will get to decide his fate. This will include the alliance dying and you killing Letho or you sparing him. The choice of saving him will prove to be very useful for you in The Witcher 3 as Letho is also a trained Witcher, and he will prove to be useful in your fight against the Wild Hunt at Kaer Morhen.

Can we import Witcher 2 Save Files to The Witcher 3 instead of Simulating Them?

At the start of The Witcher 3, you will also get the option to import your old The Witcher 2 save file from the same menu. If you want to make this work, you will need to make sure that the save file/s you want to use is in the right directory: Users > [username] > My Documents > Witcher 2 > gamesaves. Make sure that you place Witcher 2 save file in that directory before you start The Witcher 3. This will automatically import the choices you made in The Witcher 2 to The Witcher 3, and you won’t have to simulate those choices. This option is only available to PC players, as you can’t use the import option on consoles.