The Witcher 2 Letho Boss Guide

You will get to fight Letho at the end of Chapter One in The Witcher 2. He is an extremely tough opponent and will take multiple tries to learn his attack pattern. You must devise an effective strategy to finish him off successfully during the battle.

If you are struggling with this boss fight, you have come to the right place. I will explain the easiest way to defeat Letho the Kingslayer.

How to defeat Letho in The Witcher 2

Fighting Letho will not be easy if you don’t know his blind spots. If you have set difficulty on Dark and Insane, defeating Letho is quite challenging. He is a strong opponent who can use various ranged attacks and charge at you with deadly strikes.

Remember that Letho was previously a Witcher, too. He will also use Aard, Poison grenades, and Igni to inflict massive damage. These ranged attacks can be avoided as they are slow and allow you the time to evade them.

Lastly, you must watch out for his Quen sign because once Letho uses it, your strikes will bear no damage on this enemy boss. You will face off with Letho twice in The Witcher 2. The first fight with Letho will go in his favor even if you bring his health below 50 percent. But you can defeat him during the second Letho fight.

Best strategy to defeat Letho

The best strategy against Letho would be to hit him with an AARD sign. This will leave him stunned for a few seconds, allowing you to land one fast swing and one slow swing with your Steel sword.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Then, you need to immediately fall back and dodge his attacks by rolling to either side. You will need to repeat this attack pattern, and eventually, you can bring down Letho’s health.

Furthermore, you can also interrupt his Quen by setting up a Yrden sign in front of you. This way, you can diminish the effects of his Quen sign by using 2 Yrden spells. It will also buy you some time to replenish your lost health.

If you are lucky, you can also parry Letho attacks in The Witcher 2, but the best move would be to settle for one strong hit on Letho and then roll back. Letho can hit you back quickly with a lethal blow if you are in his attacking radius.

Once Letho’s health reaches below 50 percent, a cutscene will play, and Letho will gain the upper hand. But instead of killing Geralt, he will show mercy and take his leave. You will then have to face Letho again in a boss fight in the Epilogue. Use the same strategy mentioned above, and you can dominate this specific boss fight and defeat Letho with relative ease.

Should you kill or Spare Letho?

During the Epilogue of The Witcher 2, you will be confronting Letho again in a boss fight to the death. Once you manage to defeat him, you will have two options.

Spare Letho Kill Letho

If you spare Letho by choosing the second option to tell him to go somewhere far away, then he will take his leave and disappear. You can then meet him later during the events of The Witcher 3. Moreover, Geralt can sympathize with Letho as he is used and misled by sorceresses.

On the other hand, if you kill Letho, the final story quest for the Kingslayer will end. Killing Letho won’t earn you anything, nor will it change anything for Geralt, so it would be better to let him live.