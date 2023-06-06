How To Get Ofieri Armor Set In The Witcher 3

The Hearts of Stone expansion pack added a brand new Ofieri armor set in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt that improves both your defenses and sign intensities.

While the armor set also has a certain visual appeal, the main reason you want to get the Ofieri armor set is to unlock a missable achievement called I Wore Ofieri Before It Was Cool in the game.

You only get one chance to unlock this achievement. If you miss it, you will have to start a New Game Plus playthrough.

If you are looking for a 100 percent completion playthrough, the following guide will tell you how to find all the Ofieri armor set in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Where to find the Ofieri armor set diagrams

The Ofieri armor set features several pieces. There is three Ofieri-themed horse equipment for Roach for starters. There are then four armor pieces, an Ofieri saber steel sword, and finally a crossbow.

You do not need the crossbow to unlock the achievement. You only need to get the armor, the sword, and the horse equipment.

Ofieri horse equipment

Make your way far east of Novigrad to the edge of the map to find Upper Mill. You will find a merchant named Dulla kh’Amanni here outside some tents.

Check his inventory and purchase the Ofieri Blinders and Ofieri Saddlebags. However, you will have to race him for the Ofieri Stock Saddle.

All you have to do is talk about his horse to convince him to race you. Accept his challenge to start a new Swift as Western Wind quest. Win this race and Dulla will give you the final horse equipment, the Ofieri Stock Saddle, as a reward in The Witcher 3.

Ofieri steel sword diagram location

Alongside the horse equipment, you can also purchase the Ofieri saber steel sword from Dulla for a pretty steep price. If you are short of gold, you can purchase the Ofieri saber diagram instead and craft it later on your own. Keep in mind that you need to be level 38 to use this sword.

Ofieri armor diagrams location

You need to complete the From Ofier’s Distant Shores treasure hunt to get the four armor diagrams. There are two ways to start this secondary quest.

The easiest way is to just check Dulla kh’Amanni’s inventory and then speak with him to know that some of his inventory was stolen recently which includes the Ofieri armor diagrams.

When you agree to help him recover his goods, he will lead you to the location where he was robbed. Head over there to start the quest in The Witcher 3.

Now, use your Witcher senses to find clues. You will soon discover footprints that lead up a nearby hill. The tracks disappear at a point, but keep moving forward and you’ll come across a pool of blood.

From the blood pool, the trail will start afresh and lead you to a corpse nearby. Examine the corpse and the trail will disappear again. Don’t worry though, it’s slightly ahead on your left.

Find the trail to your left and follow it till eventually, you come across a lair hidden under a pile of hay. Now, head inside the layer and defeat all the Fallen Knights that come forward. Remember to use the Axii sign against them if you’re having trouble facing them.

After you take care of the Fallen Knights, you will be free to investigate the lair. You can identify the chest you need to loot using your Witcher Senses. This chest will contain another one of the Ofieri armor diagrams, along with a note leading to the next one.

Similar to this case, you will find the rest of the two Ofieri armor diagrams. Just barge into the bandit camps, kill everyone and loot the chests. Remember that the number of enemies increases in each successive camp, so you need to be careful. The diagrams will find during this quest are:

Ofieri Sharovary

Ofieri Scale Armor

Ofieri Gauntlets

Ofieri Boots

Once you find all of the four Ofieri armor diagrams, head back over to Dulla, the Ofieri merchant, and hand them over. He will require a day to translate them – which you can simply pass by meditating.

After waiting a day, you can collect the translated Ofieri armor diagrams from the merchant and craft each of the items from a master armorer.

How to unlock the achievement

Once you have all of the Ofieri gear, all you need to do is equip them. Make sure to equip the horse equipment on Roach as well and the I Wore Ofieri Before It Was Cool achievement will pop up.