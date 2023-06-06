The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine Dyes Locations, Armor Customizations Tips

The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine dyes is another feature that the expansion pack brings. Dyes in Blood and Wine essentially allow you to customize your armor so that you do not look out of place in the color region of Toussaint.

There are multiple colors to choose from which can be acquired in various ways. You cannot only loot them from dead enemies and treasure chests, but also acquire them through vendors and craft them as well.

The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine Dyes Guide

Our Blood and Wine dyes guide details everything that you need to know in order to acquire different dyes and applying them to your armor in the game.

How to Apply Dyes to Armor?

The first thing that you need to know is that dyes in The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine can only be applied to Witcher Gear Sets and not ordinary pieces of armor. In order to apply a dye, you simply need to select a dye in the Armor Tab, preview it to see how it looks, and then confirm your selection.

If you get bored to a color, you can always change it to another color or completely remove it. Doing so will cost you nothing, but a few resources.

Where to Find Blood and Wine Dyes?

As I have mentioned above, dyes in The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine can be acquired using a number of ways. The first way of getting your hands on dyes is to loot them from dead enemies and treasure chests. This method will require some time and there is no telling which color you will acquire.

Another way of getting your hands on your favorite dye is to purchase them from vendors. However, you need to note that merchants who are found in the region of Toussaint will sell you dyes. Other than that, there is a specialized Dye Merchant located near Beauclair Port who will sell you dyes.

Lastly, you will be able to salvage dye crafting recipes scattered around the region of Toussaint. In order to craft a dye, you will not only need the appropriate dye crafting recipe, but also required ingredients – simple as that!

Blood and Wine Dyes Crafting Recipes Locations

This section contains the locations from where you can acquire dye crafting recipes:

Blood and Wine Black Dye Crafting Recipe

You need to head over to the northwest edge of Toussaint and find the formula inside a treasure chest in what appears to be some sort of ruins.

Blood and Wine Purple Dye Crafting Recipe

In order to get this dye, you need to accept The Tufo Monster, accept the key to basement, and open up the treasure chest inside the basement to get the formula.

Blood and Wine White Dye Crafting Recipe

You need to head inside Mont Crane Castle and head all the way to the topside of the stronghold. Once you get there, you will need to open up a strongbox in order to get the formula inside.

Blood and Wine Pink Dye Crafting Recipe

This one is also located inside Monte Crane Castle. Once you there, you need to locate Hansa Stronghold there. After getting there, head over to the courtyard and use Keira’s Lamp on the left hand side of the courtyard. After heading through the secret wall, head down the stairs and find the formula there.

Blood and Wine Gray Dye Crafting Recipe

In order to get this dye, you need to accept and start A Knight’s Tale contract. While completing the quest, you will be asked to search the hut. While you are doing so, you need to check the drawer in order to find the dye.

Blood and Wine Green Dye Crafting Recipe

In order to find the Green dye, you need to head inside Fort Ussar and to the area where Slyzards area. Once you get there, you need to loot the nearby treasure chest to find the dye inside.

Blood and Wine Yellow Dye Crafting Recipe

You need to head inside the cemetery in Beauclair, inside the crypt, and continue along the narrow alleyway to find it near some skeletons.

Blood and Wine Red Dye Crafting Recipe

The final dye that you can find in the game is located near the lake around Dun Tynne Crossroads. Once you are there, head inside the cave and continue ahead. You will find the dye formula inside box near the bed.

This is all we have The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine dyes locations guide. If there is something else you would like to know, do make sure to let us know in the comments section below!