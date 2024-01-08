The Witcher 2 Cynthia Romance Guide

Cynthia is another Romance option in The Witcher 2. Your first interaction with this character will be at Philippa Eilhart’s House. You must make your way to Vergen to meet her there.

You will get another chance to come across Cynthia during the events of a quest called The Secrets of Loc Muinne. In this guide, you will learn how to romance Cynthia and even trigger a secret sex scene with her.

How to romance Cynthia in The Witcher 2

To romance Cynthia, there is one crucial pre-requisite that you need to fulfill. You need to be on Lorveth’s path, and this way, you will come across Cynthia during the Third Chapter, who will be a double agent in the quest, The Secrets of Loc Muinne.

During this quest, you will need to help her and then meet her later at the Inn to woo her. Once you are done with that specific quest, you can meet Cynthia at the Inn/bar. You can talk about the expedition in The Witcher 2 and tell her that she performed quite an act in Vergen.

Geralt will mock her for being a fanatic of the north. Cynthia will then express her views of the north and that she will be on Nilfgaard’s side.

Then you can select the dialogue choice “That was an interesting adventure, Cynthia” to arouse her. After a few dialogues, you will get the option “I’m curious to know the real Cynthia.”

This will be the perfect bait to romance Cynthia; she will easily fall for your words. It will trigger a cutscene in which Geralt sleeps with Cynthia in The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings.