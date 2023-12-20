How To Find Cedric In The Witcher 2

In The Witcher 2, Cedric is a craftsman and an interactive character initially part of a few quests. During the quest Where is Triss Merigold?, an altercation between Cedric, Triss, and another person, depending on who you’ve sided with, leads to Cedric running towards the forest, bleeding on the way.

You must follow the Cedric Blood Trail and find him in The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings.

If you choose to help Roche

During the Triss Merigold quest, while searching around the Sile’s Room with Dandelion, you will find a peephole. This peephole shows the Brothel on the other side. Leave the room and enter the Brothel to find Derae in The Witcher 2.

Talk to her, and she will tell you about what happened between Triss and Dethmold. She would also add that she saw Cedric going away towards the forest down the alley.

If you choose to help Lorveth

After searching around the Sile’s Room in the inn during the Where is Triss Merigold? Quest, you will find a peephole. To investigate, Geralt will go to the next room and find Margot and her girl, Derae.

She would continue telling you about what happened in the now empty Sile’s room and giving you the information about Cedric, who went towards the forest.

How to find Cedric in the Forest?

Talking to Margot or Derae will start the phase in the quest that requires Geralt to follow Cedric’s blood and find him in The Witcher 2. To make this job easier, use a potion called Cat. This potion lets the player see in infrared, making the blood spots visible with a gray background.

Follow the blood down the stairs and out of the main gate. If you follow other paths, they’ll eventually lead you to a dead end, so follow the ones going towards the gate.

Outside, keep following the blood drops into the forest, and soon, you’ll be stopped by some Scoia’tael soldiers if you side with Roche in The Witcher 2.

There would be split paths twice from here, so stick to the middle and right paths. Others would end in human bodies. After a while, you’ll reach Cedric’s location by a large tree.

He will tell you about what happened in the Sile’s room and how a Witcher captured Triss. Lastly, he would talk about his visions and urge Geralt to work on getting his memories back, which he suggests would be done by going to Aedirn.

He’ll die, and Dandelion and Zoltan will approach you in The Witcher 2. Both would represent Roche and Lorveth and ask you to join them. This would start the At a Crossroads: Vernon Roche and At a Crossroads: Scoia’tael quest, and you’ll choose your ultimate allegiance there.