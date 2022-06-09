The Sims 4 Vet Career Guide

The Cats & Dogs DLC in Sims 4 adds adorable new pets you can keep in your house and a new career path related to them. They need someone to take care of them when they are sick, so we have made a complete guide on all things related to choosing the Vet Career path to take care of your cats & dogs in Sims 4.

How to Become a Vet in The Sims 4

Becoming a Vet in Sims 4 is a very easy process. However, you cannot directly choose Vet as a Career by normal means. You need to have a steady bank before starting a Vet clinic.

To begin your career as a veterinarian in Cats & Dogs, go to the menu in the bottom right corner of the screen and choose the option to purchase a Vet Clinic. Then you will be redirected to a page that will prompt you the option to buy a lot for the clinic.

You can then construct your clinic on that lot you purchased. This process is briefly explained in the next section. Once you have set up your clinic, you can then begin working as a veterinarian in your own clinic.

How to Start a Vet Clinic

To start a Vet clinic, you need to head to the cash register interface and buy a Vet Clinic. For this, you will need to select a lot where your Vet Clinic can be set up. Owning a Vet Clinic is just like running a business.

It will take about $6000 to acquire the bare minimum furnishing and area to start up as a Vet. However, it is suggested that you have at least $10,000 in your account to transfer to your business account to run the Vet efficiently.

A Vet Podium, an examination table, and a waste disposal system are necessary to qualify as a Vet. Other optional items include a surgery station, a medicine-crafting table, and a vending machine to attract more customers.

Once you have bought the Vet clinic, you can decorate it as you like, and once you are happy, start working there as a Vet. Simply go to the lot where it is built and start working on the times you have set for the clinic.

How to Diagnose Illness and Treat Patients in Vet Clinic

Sims will start showing up with their pets after some time, and you can greet them to start examining the pet. The pet will then follow you to the examination room, and you can use the prompt examination to begin your procedures.

When a sim comes in with a pet patient, you must take them to your examination room. The examination will start after your dialogue with the pet’s owner.

You will have to run a number of tests to discover the illness(es), for instance, by taking their temperature or checking the skin.

After discovering all the symptoms, you can proceed to the treatment menu and treat the illness. After which, you can bill and dismiss the patient.

You should not bill the patient a lot in the beginning when you do not have sufficient service to show for hefty billings. The profit is also tied with the markup.

You should charge between $100 and $ 150 for standard examination, respective to the markup percentage. Other complex treatments should be charged for as such.

There is also a stress factor, which may build up with the pets with more than 3-4 symptoms. You will have to keep the pet calm and not stress the sim.

If you find more than 5 symptoms in a pet, you will have to use a relaxation serum on the pet to examine it more thoroughly to discover all symptoms.

You can craft this serum on the medicine crafting table and store it for use in the circumstances mentioned above.

How Perk Points Work

As you treat your patients, you will start collecting perk points in Sims 4. You need to complete several day-to-day tasks to earn Perk Points, like hiring an additional vet, treating two patients a day, giving an inspirational speech, and many more.

After you have earned the Perks Points, you can use them to boost your business, like running an ad, or you can use them to buy a cool jacket for yourself.

How to Level Up Vet Skills in The Sims 4

Eventually, your skill level will rise as you treat more and more pets and satisfy their owners. The increase in skill level will, in turn, make it easier for you to discover the symptoms in the pets and then cure them more actively. You will also soon be able to calm the pets without using the relaxation serum.

At Veterinarian skill level 5, you will unlock the ability Soothe Pet Interaction, allowing you to soothe and calm the pets, making it easier to treat them.

Since this is like your business, you also get to choose the prices, hire some help and set your own working times.

These factors will decide how well your clinic will run in the long run, so you must keep a good balance between all these factors. This gives you a good number of profits so that you do not have to be employed in any other job to earn a decent living.

How to Boost Star Ratings

Your progress as a veterinarian and the number of patients you receive are based on the star rating of your clinic.

After visiting your clinic, each customer leaves a star rating that adds ups to the average star rating of your clinic. The following are the factors that affect the star rating of your clinic.

Wait Time

The more the wait time, the less satisfied the customers are. To improve the star rating, you should be able to tend to a number of patients at a time, so no patients have to wait any more than the others do. You can achieve this by hiring employees relative to your star rating.

Environment

The environment of your clinic is an important factor in attracting many customers. Having a beautiful and well-decorated clinic will bring in more customers and gain more star ratings from them. After all, who does not want to take their sick pets to be healed at the pet heaven.

Treatment Quality

Of course, the quality of the treatment given to the pet will determine the ratings their sims give you. If you can discover all the symptoms on the pet and treat them successfully, then their sim will leave you a good star rating.

Pet Stress

The star rating is also tied to your ability to soothe and calm the pet while being treated. This also marks the level of satisfaction of the pet owners.

How to Hire Employees for Vet Clinic

As more customers start rolling in, you will need employees to handle some of them while you work in the clinic. You will see a register in the lower right-hand corner of the screen.

In that register, you can hire, fire, promote and demote an employee. At first, the option for hiring is not unlocked, but you can unlock it using perk points.

This will allow the customers to get the services they need while the Vet is home. You can hire a veterinarian by heading to the menu on the bottom-right menu and selecting ‘manage employees.’

Picking an employee with lower-level skills ensures cheaper pay so go for those with higher vet and charisma skills.

The employees will gradually improve their working skills, but you can speed it up by paying a small training fee.

Employees that level up will require a higher salary, so try to satisfy their needs to keep them productive.

You can rank them higher by hitting the promote button on the employee management screen. Aside from that, just give them compliments about their job performance

How to Make Money Playing a Vet in The Sims 4

You can make money in various ways by playing like a vet. The first and most obvious is to charge patients for the diseases. You can also charge them for monthly vaccines.

Not just that, you can also put pet treats in a vending machine at your clinic and sell them for a markup

How to Buy and Sell a Vet Clinic in The Sims 4

To start with the process, first, you need to buy a lot that will be designated as a vet clinic lot type. Then you have the option to choose the outfit for your lot.

After that, you will be provided a list of items you must buy to be classified as a vet clinic.

Some items include a vet podium, exam table, waste disposal, medicine craft o Matic vending machine, and vacuum.

You will find a clinic register in the right-hand corner of the screen. Using that register, you will access a menu where you can sell your pet clinic.

The Sims 4 Vet Cheats

There are several cheat codes that you can utilize being a vet. We have categorized all of them in the separate categories that you can find below:

Vet Clinic Perks

These cheats directly influence your veterinary clinic in terms of rewards and incentives.

Hire a veterinarian: bucks.unlock_perk AdditionalVet_1 true

Hire one more veterinarian: bucks.unlock_perk AdditionalVet_2 true

Control the cost and quality of veterinary supplies: Bucks.unlock_perk SupplyQuality true

Increase the number of people who visit your veterinary clinic: bucks.unlock_perk vetperks MoreCustomers true

This cheat makes patients more pleasant and less irritable throughout the waiting time: bucks.unlock_perk vetperks_LengthenImpatienceTimeout true

To motivate/buff staff, use the “Inspirational Speech” talent: bucks.unlock_perk vetperks_InspirationalSpeechSocial true

Employee training expenditures are reduced: bucks.unlock_perk vetperks_LowerEmployeeTrainingCost true

This cheat reduces the likelihood of catastrophes when your management sim is gone: bucks.unlock_perk vetperks_LowerChanceBadEvents_Small true

Reduce the stress on your pet throughout all operations: bucks.unlock_perk ReducePetStress true

Instantly unlock the vet coat for your Sims: bucks.unlock_perk UnlockCASItem true

Vet Skills

Your Vet skill is instantly maxed up. stats.set_skill_level Major_Vet 10

Your pet’s Pet Training ability is quickly maxed up. stats.set_skill_level skill_Dog 5

Sims Traits

This cheat increases affection for animals: traits.equip_trait Attraction

Friendship Levels

Enhance a sim’s and a pet’s relationship: modifyrelationship {PlayedSimFirstName} {PlayedSimLastName} {TargetSimFirstName} {TargetSimLastName} 100 LTR_SimToPet_Friendship_Main

Reduce a sim’s and a pet’s relationship: modifyrelationship {PlayedSimFirstName} {PlayedSimLastName} {TargetSimFirstName} {TargetSimLastName} -100 LTR_SimToPet_Friendship_Main

Careeer Cheats

Boost Career as a Veterinarian: careers.add_career Vet

Obtain a promotion in the field of veterinary medicine: careers.promote Vet

Resign from your position as a veterinarian: careers.remove_career Vet

This cheat allows you to retire as soon as possible and begin earning retirement perks: careers.retire Vet

Kill Pets

Obtain a pet’s identification number that is required to apply the next cheat: sims.get_sim_id_by_name {PlayedPetFirstName} {PlayedPetLastName}

Transform your pet into a spirit by killing it: traits.equip_trait Ghost_OldAge {Pet ID}

Best Sims 4 Vet Mods

There are hundreds of mods for your pets, but we have found the ones you can use while pursuing your career as a vet.

Animal Lover Trait

If you want to be a vet but are not sure, you will love the animals. This mod will make your sims a real animal lovers. After using this mod, your Sims will spend more time with their pets and develop a fascination with becoming a veterinarian

Praise Vet Employees All You Want

You will love this mod if you’re the Vet Clinic manager that enjoys complimenting your staff repeatedly. After using this mod, the limitations on how many times you can praise have been lifted.

Animal Rescue Career

This mod is for those who want to pursue their career in caring for animals but don’t have the money and resources to build their clinic. You can spend more time with the animal by working in a dog shelter or owning your own shelter.

Hire Whoever for the Vet Clinic

If you want to hire your loved one in your clinic, but they don’t have the skills or don’t have an interest in becoming a vet, you can use this mod to solve this problem.

Playable Pet Mod

Controlling these small furry creatures can be a bit challenging, whether you are a vet or not. Using this mod, you can gain more control over the pet and obey your order to eat, sleep, drink, and much more.