You can find many trait cheats in Sims 4 but using them for your advantage needs a big head. You cannot add all the traits in your sim and think that all of them will give you an advantage.

The game only allows you to add three traits with your sim once they are created, and if you need to add more, you need to use cheats. This guide will teach you all the trait cheats, how to activate them and what to do if your cheats are not working.

How to Enable The Sims 4 Trait Cheats

Cheats are tough to remember, but The Sims 4 has made the process much more difficult by adding a step before utilizing the trick. To use the cheat, you must first activate it. This may be done by following one of the following methods, depending on the console you’re using:

Hold down Ctrl + Shift + C if you’re on a PC .

If you’re using a Mac, hold down Command + Shift + C .

. If you’re using an Xbox or PlayStation, simultaneously press all the trigger buttons.

When you complete the previous step, a pop-up box will display on top of the screen. Press enter after typing testingcheats true or testingcheats on. After that, the game will confirm that the cheats have been enabled.

If you wish to turn off the cheats for whatever reason, type testingcheats false or testingcheats off in the same pop-up window. Then, in the same pop-up window, type and enter to input the real cheats.

The Sims 4 Trait Cheats

Following are all the trait cheats that need to know in Sims 4.

The Sims 4 Reward Trait Cheats

Alluring:

To make your sim more accomplished in romance, enter “traits.equip_trait Alluring“.

Always Welcome:

If you want your sim to be welcomed by different hosts, enter “traits.equip_trait AlwaysWelcome“.

Angler’s Tranquility:

If you want your sim problems to go away when he goes fishing, enter “traits.equip_trait AnglersTranquility“.

Antiseptic:

If you want your sim to be always clean, enter “traits.equip_trait Antiseptic”.

Appraiser:

If you want your sim to be an appraiser who can sell valuables like crystals and fossils, enter “traits.equip_trait Appraiser”.

Beguiling:

If you want your sim that can put anybody in a flirtatious mood with his looks, enter “traits.equip_trait Beguiling”.

Business Savvy:

If you want your sim to be paid more money than other sims at the same level of career, enter “traits.equip_trait Business_Savvy”.

Carefree:

If you want your sim to be carefree all the time, enter “traits.equip_trait Carefree”.

Collector:

If you want your sim to unravel collectibles that are rare, enter “traits.equip_trait Collector”.

Companion:

If you want your sim to be a good companion to their other half, enter “traits.equip_trait EternalBond”.

Connections:

If you want your sim to have connections in the industry and can skip the initial levels in the career, enter “traits.equip_trait Connections”.

Creative Visionary:

If you want your sim to always make masterpieces in art, enter “traits.equip_trait CreativeVisionary”.

Creatively Gifted:

If you want your sim to master skills that require you to be creative, enter “traits.equip_trait CreativelyGifted”.

Dastardly:

If you want your sim to have more mature encounters with other sims, enter “traits.equip_trait Dastardly”.

Domestic:

If you want your sim to have stronger relations with persons that are nearer to you, enter “traits.equip_trait FamilySim”.

Entrepreneurial:

If you want your sim to have more chances of promotion in its career, enter “traits.equip_trait Entrepreneurial”.

Essence of Flavor:

If you want your sim to make tasty food and drinks, enter “traits.equip_trait EssenceOfFlavor”.

Expressionistic:

If you want your sim to always make emotional arts even if they have not any pain in their heart, “traits.equip_trait Expressionistic”.

Fertile:

If you want your sim to have more chances of conception, enter “traits.equip_trait Fertile “.

Free Services:

If you want your sim to have services like washing and drying free, enter “traits.equip_trait FreeServices”.

Fresh Chef:

If you want your sim to make top-notch food that never gets bad, enter “traits.equip_trait FreshChef”.

Frugal:

If you want your sim to be a cheapkate and save on utility bills, enter “traits.equip_trait Frugal”.

Great Kisser:

If your sim wants to be a good kisser, enter “traits.equip_trait GreatKisser”.

Gregarious:

If you want your sim to develop favorable ties more quickly, enter “traits.equip_trait Gregarious”.

Gym Rat:

If you want your sim to be a beef head who loves to be in the gym and lift weights, enter “traits.equip_trait GymRat”.

Handy:

If you want your sim to figure out how to fix anything, enter “traits.equip_trait TheKnack”.

Hardly Hungry:

If you want your sim to never be hungry, enter “traits.equip_trait HardlyHungry”.

High Metabolism:

If you want your sim to have a fast metabolism and have a fit body, enter “traits.equip_trait High_Metabolism”.

Hilarious:

If you want your sim to always have a joke in his pocket, enter “traits.equip_trait Hilarious”.

Independent:

If you want your sim to be less social, enter “traits.equip_trait trait_Independent”.

Long-Lived:

If you want your sim to have a long life and dodge any accidents in life, enter “traits.equip_trait Longevity”.

Marketable:

If your sim wants to sell anything he makes, enter “traits.equip_trait Marketable”.

Mastermind:

If you want your sim to know what to say to incite their opponents’ rage, grief, and envy, enter “traits.equip_trait Mastermind”.

Memorable:

If you want your sim to have long-lasting relationships, enter “traits.equip_trait Memorable”.

Mentally Gifted:

If you want your sim that can learn skills quickly, enter “traits.equip_trait MentallyGifted”.

Mentor:

If you want your sim to be a mentor for other sims once he reaches a max level in his career, enter “traits.equip_trait Mentor”.

Morning Sim:

If you want your sim to be a morning sun and learn extra skills at this time, enter “traits.equip_trait MorningPerson”.

Muser:

If you want your sim to get inspired more, enter “traits.equip_trait Muser”.

Naturalist:

If you want your sim to be fireproof and extinguish the fire easily, enter “traits.equip_trait OneWithNature”.

Never Weary:

If you want your sim to require less sleep, enter “traits.equip_trait NeverWeary”.

Night Owl:

If you want your sim to be extra awake at night and develop extra skills at that time, enter “traits.equip_trait trait_NightOwl”.

Observant:

If you want your sim to guess the traits of other sims just by looking at them, enter “traits.equip_trait Observant”.

Perfect Host:

If you want your sim to get a score when they host other sims, enter “traits.equip_trait PerfectHost”.

Physically Gifted:

If you want your sim to be physically stronger, enter “traits.equip_trait PhysicallyGifted”.

Piper:

If you want your sim to be a walking dictionary of songs, enter “traits.equip_trait Piper”.

Player:

If you want other sims to always be jealous of you, enter “traits.equip_trait trait_Player”.

Poetic:

If you want your sim to be good with works describing his emotions, enter “traits.equip_trait EpicPoet”.

Potion Master:

If you want your sim to make drinks that can change the emotions of other sims, enter “traits.equip_trait PotionMaster”.

Professional Slacker:

If you want your sim to be lazy at work and not fear being fired, enter “traits.equip_trait ProfessionalSlacker”.

Professorial:

If you want your sim to write about their experience in any skills, enter “traits.equip_trait Chronicler”.

Quick Learner:

If you want your sim to be a quick learner, enter “traits.equip_trait Quick_Learner”.

Savant:

If your sim wants to be a quick skill learner, enter “traits.equip_trait Savant”.

Shameless:

If you want your sim to never get ashamed of himself, enter “traits.equip_trait Shameless”.

Shrewd:

If you want your sim to receive weekly compensation on his investments, enter “traits.equip_trait Invested”.

Sincere:

If you want your sim to be good with apologies, enter “traits.equip_trait Sincere”.

Socially Gifted:

If you want your sim to boost social skills fast, enter “traits.equip_trait SociallyGifted”.

Speed Cleaner:

If your sim wants to clean up his mess faster, enter “traits.equip_trait SpeedCleaner”.

Speed Reader:

If you want your sim to be a speed reader of books, enter “traits.equip_trait SpeedReader “.

Steel Bladder:

If you want your sim to store plenty before going to wee, enter “traits.equip_trait SteelBladder”.

Super Green Thumb:

If your sim wants to always plant green orchards, enter “traits.equip_trait SuperGreenThumb”.

Thrifty:

If you want your sim to collect 10% cashback on all purchases, enter “traits.equip_trait ValuedCustomer”.

Tormentor:

If you want your sim to be a great destroyer of everything, enter “traits.equip_trait Bane”.

Vicarious:

If you want your sim to experience your child’s feelings, enter “traits.equip_trait LivingVicariously”.

Webmaster:

If you want your sim to be a computer geek, enter “traits.equip_trait Webmaster “.

Top-Notch Toddler:

traits.equip_trait top_notch_toddler

Happy Toddler:

traits.equip_trait happy_toddler

The Sims 4 Outdoor Retreat Trait Cheats

Great Storyteller:

If you want your sim to be great storytelling, enter “traits.equip_trait GreatStoryteller”.

Incredibly Friendly:

If you want your sim to be liked by other people, enter “traits.equip_trait IncrediblyFriendly”.

Stoves and Grills Master:

If you want your sim to be great with cooking in stoves and grills, enter “traits.equip_trait StovesAndGrillsMaster”.

Survivalist:

If you want your sim to be a great survivalist in nature, enter “traits.equip_trait Survivalist”.

The Sims 4 Get to Work Trait Cheat

Sickness Resistance:

If you want your sim to never get sick at all, enter “traits.equip_trait Sickness”.

The Sims 4 City Living Trait Cheats

Home Turf:

If you want your sim to feel good when he is near to home, enter “traits.equip_trait HomeTurf”.

Spice Hound:

If you want your sim to never feel spice, enter “traits.equip_trait SpiceHound”.

In the Know:

If you want your sim to be a great negotiator in small transactions, enter “traits.equip_trait InTheKnow”.

Chopstick Savvy:

If you want your sim to be great with chopsticks, enter “traits.equip_trait ChopstickSavvy”.

Critically Connected:

If you want your sim to receive a 20% cashback on all art purchases, enter “traits.equip_trait trait_hidden_career_critic_thrifty”.

The Sims 4 Parenthood Trait Cheats

Good Manners:

traits.equip_trait GoodManners

Bad Manners:

traits.equip_trait BadManners

Responsible:

traits.equip_trait LifeSkills_Responsible

Irresponsible:

traits.equip_trait Irresponsible

Mediator:

traits.equip_trait Mediator

Argumentative:

traits.equip_trait Argumentative

Compassionate:

traits.equip_trait Compassionate

Insensitive:

traits.equip_trait LifeSkills_Unfeeling

Emotional Control:

traits.equip_trait EmotionalControl

Uncontrolled:

traits.equip_trait Uncontrolled

The Sims 4 Vampire Trait Cheats



A True Master:

If you want your sim to have vampire powers at demand, enter “Traits.equip_trait TrueMaster”.

I am the Master:

If you want your sim to have supernatural powers, enter “Traits.equip_trait TheMaster”.

Regained Humanity:

If you want your sim to be a good vampire, enter “Traits.equip_trait RegainedHumanity”. The Sims 4 Jungle Adventure Trait Cheats

Treasure Hunter:

If you want your sim to be a good treasure finder, enter “traits.equip_trait Trait_JungleExplorer”.

Museum Patron:

If you want your sim to be a lover of old things that have become antiques, enter “traits.equip_trait Trait_Archaeology”. The Sims 4 Trait Cheats Not Working

For some players, the traits cheats don’t work, so the only solution is to add extra Traits in the cheat, such as:

traits.equip_trait Trait_EmotionalControl

This will hopefully solve your issue. If this doesn’t solve your cheat issue, you can install the “Cheat fix mod,” which will cover all the cheat issues. You can download it to the “TwistedMexi” artist Patreon page.