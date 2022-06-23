The Sims 4 Basemental Drug Mod Guide

If you love drugs in real life and want to experiment with drugs on your Sim, you have come to the right place. In Sims 4, your Sims can experiment with various drugs in the Basemental Drug mode, including cannabis, cocaine, MDMA, etc.

The animations have bongs, papers, blunts, and other realistic props. You can either produce your food or drugs or purchase them from someone with a ‘dealer trait.’ This article will cover everything related to Basemental Drug Mod, including how to install it. We will also tell you how to use a few useful cheat for Basemental Drugs.

How to Install Basemental Drug Mod in The Sims 4

To install Basemental Drug Mod in the Sims 4, follow the below-mentioned steps:

Visit https://basementalcc.com/ to get the Basemental Drug Mod.

to get the Basemental Drug Mod. Extract the folder contents to your modifications folder: Electronic Arts>Sims 4>Mods>Basic Drugs is the folder for documents. Make this new folder with the name Basemental Drugs.

is the folder for documents. Make this new folder with the name Basemental Drugs. If the mods and script mods aren’t already enabled, do so. Else, begin the game.

Update this mod whenever there is a The Sims 4 patch notice. This mod requires constant redownloading. The actions listed below should be followed if the Basemental Drug Mod doesn’t function:

Select the Sim and choose the Basemental Drugs icon.

Select the drug dealer you need by going to Settings \ Assign NPC.

If you don’t introduce yourself when you greet them, you won’t have any options to purchase stuff from them.

How to Use Basemental Drugs in The Sims 4

The Illegal Drug The Sims 4 is a fully-featured drug store with associated activities, including purchasing and selling marijuana. The mod offers unique animations, medications, changed movement patterns, emotions, and needs.

Additionally, it provides you with various moodlets, like addiction, overdose, hangovers, peaks, and comedowns. You may also sell and purchase these items, thanks to it. Dealing will get you into a lot of problems.

And the Grim Reaper will eventually pay those who take their medications too recklessly a visit. Based on the products used, the Sims 4 drug mod even replicates the adverse effects of medications. Even Sims’ social life will be affected by it.

Different types of drugs that this Basemental Drugs Mod enables are mentioned below:

Ayahuasca

Weed

Lean

Cocaine

Amphetamine

MDMA

Drugs

Cannabis

XANAX

Shrooms

Adderall

Cannabis

There are 8 varieties of cannabis:

Purple AK-47

OG Kush

AK-47

Sour Diesel

Purple Haze

Northern Lights

Trainwreck

Sour OG

There are currently no dealers around; growing marijuana is the only option. A cannabis plant’s 15 uncured buds can be dried in a pot jar after being picked.

The dried flowers can be made into edibles, joints, bongs, hookahs, or other vaporizers. A disoriented moodlet will appear on cannabis-high Sims.

Cannabis can be bought from dealers if anyone has been designated for the entire world. When they reach level three, Sims may also gain the Dealing skill from these sellers and buy marijuana on the dark web.

Cocaine

Cocaine may be bought in buy mode in various sizes and grade levels of bricks. The Sim may create lines of cocaine from the brick and snort them when they are spread out on a surface. Bricks of cocaine cost a lot of money. A confident attitude will be produced by cocaine.

Amphetamine

Cocaine and amphetamine, popularly known as “speed,” have comparable effects in the game. It may be purchased in buy mode in packets of differing quality, and when put on a platform, it could be torn up in lines that could be snorted. A moodlet that is energetic is the outcome of amphetamine usage.

MDMA

MDMA is available in a flask in the buy mode. A container will release several colored pills, each offering a marginally unique dynamic.

When a sim takes a pill, they will momentarily experience a fun moodlet at the start of their trip and an uncomfortable moodlet at the finish. The moodlets may change throughout their journey.

Ayahuasca

A shaman who could be contacted through a mobile phone can sell Ayahuasca. After your Sim takes the medication, the shaman will help them navigate their experience.

When the medicine is used, the Sim initially experiences nausea and becomes confused. The Sim would be allowed to “shut their eyes and fall asleep” after several hours, which will cause the Sim to experience a dream that may be traversed by offering choice cards like those shown when gaining entry to secret lots like Sylvan Glade or Forgotten Grotto.

Xanax

Like weed, Xanax may be purchased through suppliers or on the dark web. Additionally, if your Sim goes to a doctor’s visit with a bad attitude, it may be prescribed there. Xanax will make the sims joyful, but it can also lead to addiction and overdose.

Lean

Lean, commonly known as cough syrup, is available through approved drug dealers under the heading “prescription medications.” A sim will have a disoriented moodlet after using lean.

Adderall

Just like lean may be obtained from a drug dealer, so can Adderall. If the Sim has the customized ADHD trait or a very tiny possibility if they have the Active trait, there is also a chance that a doctor will give it.

The symptoms of the ADHD characteristic will be neutralized by adding Adderall, which will offer to energize and concentrate moodlets.

LSD

Suppliers or the darknet are two places to purchase LSD. The accompanying moodlet is uncertain since LSD excursions can be unexpected. Sims have a transient increase in resistance following their first LSD trip, making subsequent LSD trips less potent.

Shrooms / Mushrooms

Your Sim can consume shrooms in the Sims 4 drug mod. Your Sim can purchase them from the nearby vendor and cultivate their own!

The Sims 4 Basemental Drugs Cheats

There are a few Basemental Drug Cheats that are mentioned below:

To Log Sim Info in a Log File

This is typically only necessary if a support team member requests it on the Discord server. Your active Sims’ qualities, benefits, connections, and other information may be recorded in a log file you can generate.

To create the file:

First, enter testingcheats true in the cheat console by pressing CTRL + SHIFT + C.

in the cheat console by Press the SHIFT key and click your Sim > Drugs > Log Sim Information. Choose All, Attributes, Buffs, Inventory, Stats, or Relations depending on what you wish to log. The log file would be produced in the exact location as the Basemental Drugs mod.

To Disable Cancer

With cheats, you may turn off the lung cancer warning for cigarettes.

Disable cancer by selecting any Sim > Drugs > Settings > Cheats > Cancer.

Addiction

You may activate a list of addictions on your Sim by selecting Your Active Sim > Drugs > Settings > Cheats > Addiction Cheats. You may add all possible addictions to a Sim or do it separately for each substance.

The cheat console can be accessed by pressing CTRL + SHIFT + R, then type in: bm_r_ad to eliminate all addictions. Your Sim would be free of any existing addictions as a result.