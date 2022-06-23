The Sims 4 Pregnancy: How to Have a Baby

In The Sims 4, Pregnancy is a popular way for Sims to multiply and make more Sims. Having babies is especially important in a legacy game to play with multiple generations of a Sim household. Some players don’t know How to Have a baby in Sims 4, and that’s where this guide comes in.

There are multiple things to note when considering Pregnancy in The Sims 4. These include pregnancy odds, considering adoption, having twins and triplets, the genders of the baby, and ways to speed up the pregnancy process. The following guide will discuss these as well as some cheats

How to Get Pregnant to Have a Baby in The Sims 4

Pregnancy, by default, can be experienced by any Young Adult and Adult female Sim by interacting with a Young Adult/Adult/Elder male using the Try for Baby interaction. Only Sims with the Become Pregnant and Get others pregnant gender customization settings can interact together to have a baby.

The Try for Baby interaction becomes available when a couple has filled the Romantic relationship meter by 40-50% and is formally in a Dating, Engaged, or Married relationship.

The default chance of getting pregnant is 80%. So, your Sim is extremely likely to conceive on the first try. If you are unlucky with the randomizer, there is no need to worry. You can keep trying until you are successful, as fertility doesn’t drop below 80%.

How to Adopt a Baby in The Sims 4

Adoption is a feasible alternative to Pregnancy if you want to grow your family. Any Young Adult or older Sim can adopt a child. You can do so by opening the Household option on your phone and selecting Hire a Service.

Choosing Adopt a Child will then show a list of adoptees. You can choose to adopt any of the Babies, Toddlers, and Children lists. This process costs §1,000, and you can only adopt one child at a time.

How to Have Twins, Triplets in The Sims 4

During Pregnancy, the chances of multiple births are:

Single baby: 89%

Twins: 10%

Triplets: 1%

So, the chance of having multiple babies is heavily dependent on the randomizer, and as the Triple Play achievement is only unlocked after you have triplets, you may want to affect the odds.

There is no guarantee to ensure multiple births, but you can increase its probability. Apply these fertility boosts shortly before the Try for Baby interaction.

Fertile Reward Trait

This trait increases the chance for a successful conception while also greatly increasing the probability of having twins or triplets. You can purchase this trait for 3000 Satisfaction Points at the Satisfaction Reward Store.

On Ley-Line Lot Trait

Sims with this Lot trait has a high probability of multiple births. This trait comes with the City Living expansion pack.

Elixir of Fertility

This requires the Outdoor Retreat game pack. After reaching level 10 in the Herbalism skill, your Sim can learn to brew this potion, increasing the probability of having twins or triplets.

Fertility Massage

Sims receiving this massage gain the Fertility Boost moodlet while active for 12 hours in-game. During this period, the chances of conceiving twins and triplets are higher.

How to Have a Boy in The Sims 4

Pregnancy in The Sims 4 is a flip of the coin. There is a random chance of having either a boy or a girl. Players who have planned out their Family tree would like an idea of the gender of the baby.

There is no guarantee to determine the gender of the baby, but the type of food you eat and the music you listen to can impact it.

Chances of having a boy can be increased by:

Eat Carrots

You can find strawberries growing in multiple locations in the game, or you could purchase them from produce stalls. Planting them in your home is a great option so you can easily access them.

Listen to Alternative Music

Install Fitness Stuff to listen to alternative music using earbuds or any stereo. You are restricted to the same room when listening on the stereo, but the earbuds are completely portable.

How to Have a Girl in The Sims 4

Chances of having a girl can be increased by:

Eat Strawberries

You can find strawberries growing in multiple locations in the game, or you could purchase them from produce stalls. Growing them in your home is a great option, so you have them accessible close by.

Listening to Pop Music

Install Fitness Stuff to listen to pop music using earbuds or any stereo. Earbuds are portable; you can listen to music and continue other activities anywhere. You are restricted to the same room when listening on the stereo.

How to Speed Up Pregnancy in The Sims 4

Pregnancy is a 3-day long process in The Sims 4. You may not want to wait that long and wish to speed up the process. The only way to accelerate the pregnancy process is by using cheats. The step-by-step process to do so is discussed in the cheats section.

The Sims 4 Pregnancy Cheats

To use Pregnancy cheats in The Sims 4, open the Cheat Console by pressing Ctrl + Shift + C (Command for Mac). Users can open the Cheat Console by pressing all four shoulder buttons on their controllers simultaneously. Then enable cheat by entering Testingcheats true or by enabling Testingcheats.

sims.add_buff buff_pregnancy_inlabor

This code will instantly give your Sim the Pregnancy in Labour moodlet and allow them to have a baby.

You can use the following codes to skip ahead part way during the pregnancy process.

sims.add_buff buff_pregnancy_trimester1

sims.add_buff buff_pregnancy_trimester2

sims.add_buff buff_pregnancy_trimester3

To ensure a way to have single, twins, or triplet babies is tricky, even with cheats. To do so, you must know your Sim’s 18-digit ID number, which can be known by typing Sims.Get_Sim_ID_By_Name SimFirstName SimLastName in the Cheat Console. Note this down as you can’t copy it.

Then you must select the Sim as active. The selected Sim must have the Eating for Two moodlet and be already pregnant. Now type Pregnancy.Force_Offspring_Count IDNumber # in the Cheat Console.

Replace # with the number of babies you wish to have. With this cheat, you can even have more than triplets and choose any number up to your household limit.