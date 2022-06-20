The sims 4 features hundreds of cheats, but the most sought after are the pregnancy cheats because, with their help, you can speed up the pregnancy progress, and you don’t have to wait for a whole nine months.

With the release of the new Get to Work version, developers have locked out a few cheats, and a few involve the Pregnancy cheats, so you have to download the Cheat fix mod by going to Twistedmaxi Patreon. Read this guide to learn everything about Pregnancy cheats in Sim 4, how to enable them, and all the different ways of using them.

How to Enable the Sims 4 Pregnancy Cheats

Cheats are tough to remember, but The Sims 4 has made the process much more difficult by adding a step before utilizing the trick. To use the Cheat, you must first activate it. This may be done by following one of the following methods, depending on the console you’re using:

Hold down Ctrl + Shift + C if you’re on a PC .

If you’re using a Mac, hold down Command + Shift + C .

. If you’re using an Xbox or PlayStation, simultaneously press all the trigger buttons.

When you complete the previous step, a pop-up box will display on top of the screen. Press enter after typing testingcheats true or testingcheats on. After that, the game will confirm that the cheats have been enabled.

If you wish to turn off the cheats for whatever reason, type testingcheats false or testingcheats off in the same pop-up window. Then, in the same pop-up window, type and enter to input the real cheats.

The Sims 4 Pregnancy Cheats

With the help of the pregnancy cheats, you can speed up the pregnancy process up to any specific time or up to the labor. You can also cheat for the twin or triplets. The pregnancy cheats are as follows:

The Sims 4 Speed up Pregnancy Cheat

Using these cheats, you can increase your sim pregnancy to any specified times like 12 weeks, 24 weeks, 40 weeks, and up to the labor.

To make your sim 12 weeks pregnant, enter “ add_buff buff_Pregnancy_Trimester1 “.

“. To make your sim 24 weeks pregnant, enter “ add_buff buff_Pregnancy_Trimester2 “.

“. To make your sim 40 weeks pregnant, enter “ add_buff buff_Pregnancy_Trimester3 “.

“. To speed up Pregnancy to induction of labor, enter “add_buff buff_Pregnancy_InLabor“.

The Sims 4 Twin or Triplet Cheat

Just like every person in the US has a social security number, your sim also has a unique ID number in Sim 4. The length of the id number will be 18 digits long. To get the id, enter “Sims.Get_Sim_ID_By_Name Kelly Leonard“.

Now you need to enter the actual cheat “Pregnancy.Force_Offspring_Count 3224775868514662 3“. You need to enter the 16 digits id in place of the id placed in this Cheat, then enter the number of babies you want. It can be from 2 to 6.



The Sims 4 Induce Pregnancy Cheat

Waiting for 9 months is a long time, and if you want to skip all the wait time and jump to the labor, you can use this Cheat:

add_buff buff_Pregnancy_InLabor

The Sims 4 Pregnancy Cheats Not Working

With the Sims 4 Get to Work release, some players reported that the pregnancy cheats were not working after the release. Previously they were using this Cheat:

add_buff Pregnancy_InLabor

And after the release of the Get to Work pack, the developers changed the cheats to Pregnancy, so now the updated cheats are as follows:

add_buff buff_Pregnancy_InLabor

There is an addition of an extra buff with an underscore in between. So hopefully, this will solve your issue.

If this doesn’t solve your cheat issue, you can install the “Cheat fix mod,” which will cover all the cheat issues. You can download it to the “TwistedMexi” artist Patreon page.