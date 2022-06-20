The Sims 4 CC: How to Download and Install Custom Content

Custom Content enhances the overall gameplay experience in The Sims 4. Some players still don’t have a clear idea of how they have to install the Custom Content in Sims 4. So, we have prepared a comprehensive guide for you to know How to Download and Install Custom Content in The Sims 4 and uninstall it if needed.

Where is The Sims 4 CC Folder Located?

For Windows

CC folder is normally located where you install the game. The default location for Windows user is “[Drive Name]:\Users\[User Name]\Documents\Electronic Arts\The Sims 4\Mods”.

You must enter the Drive name and User Name as per the location you use on your computer. Mods folder is where you will be installing your CC in Sims 4.

For Mac

If you are using a Mac operating system, you can find the Mods folder by using the following address “Document/Electronic Arts”/The Sims 4/ Mods”.

If you don’t see a Mods folder, you can create a new one. Just make sure you are creating it in the Sims 4 folder.

How to Install The Sims 4 CC (Custom Content) on Windows PC

For installing the CC on Windows Pc, first, Unzip the download file if it is not already and move it to the mods folder. The location for the mods folder is the same as given above. “[Drive Name]:\Users\[User Name]\Documents\Electronic Arts\The Sims 4\Mods”.

You must enter the Drive name and User Name as per the location you use on your computer. After moving the unzipped files to the Mods folder, start the Sims 4 game. Now open the “Options” tab and select the “Game Options.”

Click the “Other” tab and ensure that the “Enable Custom Content and Mods” is checked. Once done, just relaunch the game, and CC will be ready for use.

How to Install The Sims 4 CC (Custom Content) on Mac

For installing the CC on Mac, first, Unzip the download file if it is not already and move it to the mods folder. You can find the Mods folder using the following address “Document/Electronic Arts”/The Sims 4/ Mods.”

In case you don’t see a Mods folder, you can also create a new one. After moving the unzipped files to the Mods folder, start the Sims 4 game. Now open the “Options” tab and select the “Game Options.”

Click the “Other” tab and ensure that the “Enable Custom Content and Mods” is checked. Once done, just relaunch the game, and CC will be ready for use.

Where to Download The Sims 4 CC (Custom Content)

Different sites are available for downloading the Custom Content for Sims 4. We have mentioned some of them below, so you check them out.

TSR (The Sims Resource)

TSR is the biggest and best site for finding the custom content for Sims 4. On this site, a lot of creators post their work regularly. You can use different filters to find the CC you want. This is the best site to download free custom content from other players.

You might have to pay a small fee of $ 1-3 for a few custom content, but most of the content is available without any cost.

Mod The Sims

Just like the TSR, you will also find many creators here. It has an archive of free items, so it is a good option if you are looking for free content.

The only downside we see is that some objects don’t have thumbnails, so you can’t tell what they will look like. You can sort by newest and click on each of them to see how they will look.

Simista

Simistia is a website dedicated to the Sims 4 user for downloading and uploading custom content. It is a pretty easy-to-use website that players can use for Custom content in Sims 4. You will find around 18800 creators on this site who are just creating custom content for Sims 4.

Pinterest

Pinterest is a great option for quickly searching for custom content from many websites. You can find content related to almost anything; because of its visuals, you will know what you are downloading.

LilSimse

This website mainly focuses on CC for women. You will find a tumbler here that is full of CC. You will find some great and beautiful hairstyles for women.

How to Uninstall The Sims 4 CC (Custom Content)

Uninstalling Custom Content in Sims 4 is quite simple. You can uninstall CC from Mac and Windows by deleting the CC file from the Mods folder.

Go to the Mods folder and delete the CC file you want to uninstall. After that, when you relaunch the game, the CC will not be available anymore.