There are a lot of exciting features in The Sims 4 that attract the Simmers around the world. One of those exciting features are Gnomes. Wicked gnomes will visit Sims during the HarvestFest event in The Sims 4 Seasons. To appease the gnomes, they must give them particular presents. This guide will cover everything related to Gnomes in Sims 4, including their locations and how to appease them.

The Sims 4 Gnomes Locations and How to Appease

Gnomes in Sims 4 roam and have specific skills, much as in previous Sims games. Gnomes in The Sims 4 move about the lot they’re placed on without your permission. They may damage your appliances, make messes, or leave you presents. Gnomes may multiply on your property as well.

Gnomes may travel about a Sim’s house and cause havoc, smashing appliances and creating a mess. Sims will need to please each Gnome with a present as part of the HarvestFest celebrations in The Sims 4 Seasons.

When Gnomes are appeased, they become pleased and sprinkle seeds for a Sim to cultivate and trade in their garden, as shown by a halo over their hats. After the holidays, the Gnome will remain in the garden as a decoration.

Gnomes will grow enraged if Sims give them the improper gift, as evidenced by flames over their caps. Unhappy Gnomes will wreak havoc on a Sim’s home until the day is over or the Gnome is traded.

If players give the gnomes the wrong present or beat them, they will become enraged and begin smashing stuff all over the place. Gnomes may not react favorably to requests for forgiveness in The Sims 4, and they’ll risk hitting Simmers with a bolt of a non-lethal thunderbolt. As a result, it’s critical to give gnomes the right item to pacify them in The Sims 4.

If a Gnome is not appeased, users can access Build/Buy Mode and sell the Gnome for Simoleons to avoid future damage to their property. Even failed attempts to satisfy Gnomes contribute to a Sim’s HarvestFest holiday success in The Sims 4 Seasons, making them feel more content at the end of the day.

Gnome Locations

Players can determine the difference between the 12 various Gnome kinds that may arrive throughout HarvestFest in The Sims 4 Seasons by their attire. The following presents can appease gnomes:

Coffee

Salad

Pie

Toy

Fruitcake

Future Cube

Sims don’t need to have these goods in their Inventory, but they can present them to the Gnomes using special interactions accessible during the HarvestFest event.

Throughout HarvestFest in The Sims 4 Seasons Expansion Pack, Sims will always need to present a gift to please any Gnome. Most Gnomes have a favorite present, while many will be satisfied with more than one of the 6 possibilities.

To placate Gnomes, players should offer them gifts, according to a hint in the HarvestFest information panel. While this may be true for some Gnomes, it will not work for all 12.

Every Gnome within The Sims 4 Seasons seems to have a technical name, which does not emerge until after the HarvestFest festival has ended and the Gnome has become part of the Sim’s décor. Simmers are far more likely to distinguish them based on their appearance.

Each Gnome in The Sims 4 is listed below, along with the gift that will appease them during HarvestFest:

Happy Gnomiversary!

Location: Happy Gnomiversary! will seek a location for the New Year’s countdown, yet because he is holding a cake, he might work in a community café or restaurant alternatively.

How it looks: Happy Gnomiversary! is dressed up in a tuxedo and a party hat, with a piece of cake in one hand and a party horn in the other.

How to Appease: Happy Gnomiversary! Can be appeased by Coffee

Don’t Fear the Reagnomper

Location: Don’t Fear the Reagnomper would be ideal in a fading or plasma fruit garden.

How it looks: Don’t Fear the Reagnomper is costumed like the iconic death harbinger, the Sims Grim Reaper, and wields a Scythe.

How to Appease: Don’t Fear Pie can appease the Reagnomper.

Mr. Floppy, The Gnome

Location: Mr. Floppy The Gnome can aid you with your Spring garden and may be discovered on holidays with the “Egg Hunt” and “Flower Bunny” traditions.

How it looks: Mr. Floppy The Gnome is dressed like a pink rabbit and holds a basket.

How to Appease: Mr. Floppy The Gnome can be appeased by a Salad

Poolside Gnome

Location: Poolside Gnome may be found in the pool area of Sim’s house.

It looks like: Poolside Gnome wears old-fashioned swimwear and a pool raft and has pigtail braids.

How to Appease: Poolside Gnome can be appeased by a Pie.

The Ghastly Ghostly Gnome

Location: The Ghastly Ghostly Gnome looks great in a fading yard, a plasma fruit garden, or even a graveyard.

How it looks: The Ghastly Ghostly Gnome seems to be a spirit from The Sims 4’s Paranormal Stuff Pack, white in appearance and transparent with black eyes.

How to Appease: The Ghastly Ghostly Gnome can be appeased by Fruitcake.

Gnome Matter What, I’m Still Your Baby

Location: Gnome Matter What, I’m Still Your Baby may be spotted in yards, lawn decorations, next to a Christmas tree, or front of a warm fireplace.

It looks like: Gnome Matter What, I’m Still Your Baby has a traditional beard and is constantly reaching for the player’s face or pleading for someone to take him in their arms.

How to Appease: Gnome Matter What, I’m. Still, Your Baby can be appeased by Coffee.

Strictly Business Gnome

Location: Strictly Business Gnome can be found in Sim Homes.

How it looks: Strictly Business Gnome seems to have somewhere to go to and is always in a nice suit.

How to Appease: Strictly Business Gnome can be appeased by Coffee.

Happy Gnome Garden Pal

Location: Happy Gnome Garden Pal can be found in gardens.

How it looks: Happy Gnome Garden Pal has a red cap and stretches his beard with his hands. He’s a vibrant character with exceptional all-season paint.

How to Appease: Happy Gnome Garden Pal can be appeased by Coffee.

Guardian of the Gnomelaxy

Location: Because of its likeness to Intergalactic, Guardian of the Gnomelaxy would fit well along with planted UFOs and Intergalactic Growth Pods. They’d look great in the collection of a geeky or gamer sim.

How it looks: Guardian of the Gnomelaxy looks like an extraterrestrial, with a green tint and a Cthulu-inspired beard composed of tendrils.

How to Appease: Guardian of the Gnomelaxy can be appeased by a Future Cube

Bare Essentials Gnome

Location: Bare Essentials Gnome can be found on Sims’s lawn.

How it looks: Bare Essentials Gnome is fully nude, with only a pixelated box around its belly, similar to how Sims appear when bathing or going to the restroom.

How to Appease: Bare Essentials Gnome can be appeased by a Toy.

There’s No Place Like Gnome

Location: There’s No Place Like Gnome might look better in a Kansas-style construct or anything inspired by The Wizard of Oz.

How it looks: There’s No Place Like Gnome is the most regular of the bunch, giving off the impression of being disturbed. He is capable of looking after a player’s garden.

How to Appease: There’s No Place Like Gnome can be appeased by Coffee or Fruit Cake.

Bearly Gnome

Location: N/A

How it looks like: Bearly Gnome is dressed like a bear mascot.