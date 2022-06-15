The Sims 4 Entertainer Career Guide

Having a Comedian or Musician Sim is what it means to work as an Entertainer. Early levels of the Entertainer Career in The Sims 4 let you pick whether your Daily Task is Making Jokes or Exercising your Sim’s Musical talents, allowing you to acquire a jumpstart in either branch.

This guide will cover all the details you need about the Entertainer career in The Sims 4, like its skills, traits, career levels, best mods, and cheats.

How to Become Entertainer in The Sims 4?

Find a Job on your phone to begin working as an Entertainer. Or you can choose the Find a Job option from the Career Panel in the bottom right corner. You will see a set of careers from which you must pick an Entertainer.

You will have the following career choices after selecting Entertainer:

Comedian

Musician

Become a musician by concentrating on your guitar or violin skills or a comedian by concentrating on your comedy skills.

The daily chore is composing jokes or practicing music until you reach level 4 of Entertainer. Choosing which branch your Sim will take from the beginning is a good idea.

You may then have them do the daily assignment, allowing them to concentrate on improving their skill level in their chosen branch. That way, when you eventually get into your preferred branch and certain talents are sought at higher levels; you’ll already be ahead.

Setting up a place that increases the atmosphere needed to improve certain talents might make doing daily duties simpler.

A lively vibe environment is incredibly beneficial for comedy. You will need an inspired aura chamber if you wish to improve your musical talents.

Best Skills and Traits For Entertainers

The best skills and traits for the Entertainer Programmer are given below.

Inspired

As an Entertainer, you must be in a creative mindset since Sims that are Creative is more likely to be inspired. When inspired, you are more likely to come up with original jokes and songs. There are several methods to become inspired, such as taking a Thoughtful Shower or stargazing.

Playful

Playful is one of the few cheerful emotions, particularly useful for Entertainers. You are more likely to produce funny jokes and music when you are upbeat. You can be playful by having a bubble bath or watching comedy on TV.

Goofball

The Goofball characteristic makes the Sims more lighthearted, and it’s a great pick for a Comedian Sim. Playful is the best mood for improving your comedy ability.

Outgoing

You will be working on humor and charisma skills in the comedian part of the performer job. The outgoing trait is beneficial since it encourages Sims to interact with other Sims and obtain the charisma skill.

Entertainer Career Levels and Job Ranks

The Ideal Mood is Inspired for 1-2, Playful for 3-4. After leveling up 4 times, your career will split into two different branches. The details about the four levels you go through before your career is split into two branches are given below.

Level Job Salary 1 Amateur Entertainer $23/hour 2 Open Mic Seeker $36/hour 3 C-Lister $40/hour 4 Opening Act $54/hour

Comedian Career Levels and Job Ranks

Once you have completed the fourth level in your Entertainer career, you are given two branches to choose from. The first branch is Comedian, and its levels, jobs, and salaries are given below.

Level Job Salary 5 Jokesmith $67/hour 6 Solid Storyteller $115/hour 7 Rising Comedian $172/hour 8 Roast Master $258/hour 9 Stand Up Star $310/hour 10 Show Stopper $474/hour

Musician Career Levels and Job Ranks

The levels, jobs, and salaries of Musicians, which is the second branch of Entertainer career, are given below.

Level Job Salary 5 Jingle Jammer $67/hour 6 Serious Musician $78/hour 7 Professional Pianist $87/hour 8 Symphonic String Player $130/hour 9 Instrumental Wonder $208/hour 10 Concert Virtuoso $340/hour

The Sims 4 Entertainer Cheats

You may also use certain hacks to advance your Entertainer career. By hitting Ctrl + Shift + C, you may get to the Cheat Console and access these hacks.

You may use Command + Shift + C on a Mac to play this game. You may use R1 + R2 + L1 + L2 on the console and press all four shoulder buttons to access the Cheat Console on Xbox One.

To activate the cheats, put Testingcheats True or Testingcheats on into the Cheat Console and hit Enter. For quick promotion, you can type careers.promote Entertainer.