The Sims 4 Writer Career Guide

The Writer career is one of the best ways of utilizing your writing skills and earning a good amount of money in The Sims 4. Writing books not only generate direct cash for you but also from the royalties.

This guide will cover all the details you need about the Writer Career in The Sims 4, like its skills, traits, career levels, best mods, and cheats.

How to Become a Writer in The Sims 4?

You can start working as a Writer by going to the phone and selecting Find a Job. You can also go to the Career Panel in the bottom right corner and select the Find a Job option.

There, you will find a complete list of available careers, from where, you can choose to become a Writer. An Inspired Sims is the best for the Writer’s career in Sims 4.

Best Skills and Traits for Writers

Some of the best skills and traits for the Writer are given below.

Creative

Creative is a really important trait for Writer’s career because it can help your Sim in getting Inspired. Inspired Sim will gain writing skills more quickly and write great quality books which can be sold for higher prices.

Genius

The genius trait is really important for an Author as it can help your Sim stay focused. A focused Sim will level up the logic skill more quickly required for an Author to write good quality content.

Loner

Loner is a really important trait if you want to choose the Writer Career. Being a writer, you will be staying mostly alone, which can result in you getting bored.

That will lower the quality of content you writes. Loner is the best trait in that case as it will not let writers get bored when they spend alone.

Writer Career Levels and Job Ranks

When you start your career in this job, you will go through 5 levels before the Writer career gets divided into two branches. After level 5, you can choose from the Author or Journalist branch. All 5 levels, jobs, and salaries can be seen below.

Level Job Salary 1 Writer’s Assistant $200/Day 2 Blogger $256/Day 3 Freelance Article Writer $304/Day 4 Advice Columnist $352/Day 5 Regular Contributor $400/Day

Author Career Levels and Job Ranks

Once you have completed the fifth level in your Writer career, you are given two branches to choose from. The first branch is Author, and its levels, jobs, and salaries are given below.

Level Job Salary 6 Short Story Writer $480/Day 7 Novelist $805/Day 8 Fan Favorite $1010/Day 9 Bestselling Author $1480/Day 10 Creator of Worlds $2790/Day

Journalist Career Levels and Job Rank

The second branch is Journalist, and its levels, jobs, and salaries are given below.

Level Job Salary 6 Page Two Journalist $448/Day 7 Front Page Writer $581/Day 8 Investigative Journalist $1015/Day 9 Editor-in-Chief $1323/Day 10 Scribe of History $1722/Day

Best Mods For Playing Writer in The Sims 4

With Book Pose Pack Mod

For writing some great books, you will need to read a lot as well. But for reading continuously, you will need a proper pose. This is where this mod comes into play and gives you a book reading pose set so you can read anytime and anywhere.

Using this mod, you can read books and enjoy them without getting tired. You will get many sitting and reclining stances to sit and enjoy reading books.

Along with them, you also get a walking pose in which you can read while walking. This mod will help you in getting inspired so you can create some great quality content.

Literary Career Mod

As we all know, the Writer loves to read and learn new things. Literacy Career Mod is really important because it will allow you to explore 10 distinct literary-related fields, including museum curating, book editing, and translation.

This mod will let your Sim explore thousands of new topics to write about and earn more money.

Notebook Mod

A notebook mod is a must-have, especially for the Writer’s career and associated branches. This mod will add a notebook to your game which all Sims can use for writing. You can also practice writing in this notebook.

Your Sims can even write complete books using this mod if they have level 5 or above writing skills. Not only can you write books in this notebook but also different types of letters.

You also get options like Write Jokes which you usually get on your computer.

The Sims 4 Writer Cheats

You can access these cheats by heading to the Cheat Console by pressing Ctrl + Shift + C.

If you are playing this game on Mac, you can use Command + Shift + C. For Console you can use R1 + R2 + L1 + L2. For Xbox One, you must press all four shoulder buttons to access the Cheat Console.

Once the Cheat Console appears, type Testingcheats True or Testingcheats and press enter to enable the cheats. For quick promotion, you can type careers.promote adult_writer, and Writer will promote to the next level. You can use this cheat till you get to the required level.

You can use the following cheats to level up some specific skills required for a Writer’s Career.