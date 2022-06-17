The Sims 4 Engineer Career Guide

Numerous issues in the world require innovative and modern solutions. Take your passion for technology and seek a career as an Engineer to use computers and mechanical devices to address the world’s issues in The Sims 4. You can either become a Mechanical Engineer or a Computer Engineer.

This guide covers the Engineer Career in detail and talks about the best skill and cheats to use with this career. We will also look at the career levels and job ranks associated with this career.

How to Become an Engineer in The Sims 4?

You must first find the university expansion pack to gain access to the engineering career. You don’t need to get your SIM graduate from some university to enter this career.

Completing the appropriate degree, on the other hand, will provide numerous benefits. You should pursue a computer science degree to become a computer engineer and a physics degree if you want to pursue a career in mechanical engineering.

The finest choice for both degrees is the renowned degree provided by Foxberry University. Benefits of having a degree include skipping a significant amount of the early career levels, having higher pay, easier work performance, promotions, extra vacations, etc.

You can enter the career using your phone, and if you don’t go to university, you’ll start as a supporting technician, which will be paid little. You’ll also see that these careers give you the choice of working in an office or from home, and we prefer the latter.

You can either get started right away or wait and do it when your Sim would want it. Just be sure to finish it as soon as you can each time.

In the early stages of this job, you’ll be working on Robotics while leveling up your handiness and programming back and forth until they each reach level 3. You’ll then have to select between the two branches.

Recognize that working on Robotics can lead to death if you get zapped and attempt again. Being concentrated doesn’t make you less likely to be zapped. If you don’t want to get locked out, remember that tinkering (or reading a book) will get you zapped less than actively making something.

Best Skills and Traits For Engineers

Genius

The greatest personality feature for an engineering career would be genius, as these Sims will benefit from moodlets that are random but focused.

Focused

Your Sim will perform better when utilizing the robotics station if you are focused. Focus is also a wonderful attitude when practicing programming, another skill required for this vocation.

Robotic Skill

Servo is unique because of its skill in making an occult. The bots are what make this skill better. They are only useful if you have a large amount of work for them, like a large garden. Since so many Sims have a large garden, it is a great benefit to have a highly upgraded bot on the lot to take care of things.

Engineer Career Levels and Job Ranks

Level Job Salary 1 Support Technician $24/hour 2 Engineering Intern $28/hour 3 Apprentice of Algorithms $38/hour 4 Cog in the machine $49/hour 5 Engineering Technician $82/hour 6 Expert Technician $115/hour

Computer Engineer Career Levels and Job Ranks

Level Job Salary 7 Constructors of Computers $145/hour 8 Processors of Computers $220/hour 9 Computer Connoisseur $285/hour 10 PC Prodigy $375/hour

Mechanical Engineer Career Levels and Job Ranks

Level Job Salary 7 Maker of Mechanisms $145/our 8 Artisan of Apparatuses $220/hour 9 Mechanical Genius $285/hour 10 Master of Machines $375/hour

The Sims 4 Engineer Career Cheats

If you wish to use cheats in your Sims 4 game, you must first visit the interface known as the “cheat dialog box” and the “cheat console.” To access the “cheat dialogue box” and “cheat console” in the PC version of The Sims 4, press CTRL + SHIFT + C on your keyboard, followed by the enter key.

Once you’ve opened the cheat console, type testingcheats on and press enter. You can now get promotions with careers.promote engineer

In case you want to rename your career or change body, traits, etc.: Each career has a certain emotion; however, you can change your career name, trait, and body into your desired name, trait, and body just by following the steps described below: