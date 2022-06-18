The Sims 4 Educationist Career Guide

After downloading the Discover University Expansion pack, you can choose the Educationist Career in The Sims 4. This career gives you a choice of two branches Professor or Administrative. So, you can administer the school or teach the students.

This guide will cover all the details you need to know about the Educationist career, like its skills, traits, career levels, best mods, and cheats.

How to Become an Educationist in The Sims 4?

You can select the Education career by simply accessing a computer or cell phone and selecting Find a Job or by opening the job tab on the user interface.

After choosing your career, you will be prompted to choose whether to Go to Work or Work from Home. Since Education is a work-from-home career, you can also complete certain tasks instead of going to work. You can find these tasks in the Career Panel, so be sure to check them every day. Both salaries are equal; however, your performance is slower.

Certain degrees allow you to jump a few levels in each career. The Economics and Psychology degree can aid you when choosing the Education Career.

Best Skills and Traits for an Educationist

This career is influenced heavily by the Research and Debate skill, which was added in the Expansion Pack. Considering that, the best traits to choose would be:

Genius

These sims are more likely to enjoy research compared to other sims. Sims with the genius trait get focused more regularly, which is useful for using Research machines.

Outgoing

This trait is particularly useful when choosing the administrative branch. The outgoing trait allows your sim to interact with others and obtain the charisma skill essential for this job.

Educationist Career Levels and Job Ranks

After starting your Education Career, you will complete 5 levels before being given a choice between two branches. After level 5, you can choose either the Administrator or Professor branch. Details of the first 5 levels are given below.

Level Job Salary 1 Substitute Teacher $22/hour 2 Teaching Assistant $32/hour 3 Teacher $38/hour 4 Mentor Teacher $44/hour 5 Department Head $56/hour

Administrator Career Levels and Job Ranks

Upon completing the fifth level in your Education Career, you are given a choice between two branches. The first is Administrator, and its levels, jobs, and salaries are given below.

Level Job Salary 6 Student Services Officer $100/hour 7 Dean of Admissions $125/hour 8 Director of Academics $170/hour 9 Vice-Chancellor $255/hour 10 Head Chancellor $325/hour

Professor Career Levels and Job Ranks

The second branch of the Education Career is Professor. Its levels, jobs, and salaries are given below.

Level Job Salary 6 Intrepid Instructor $72/hour 7 Lead Lecturer $110/hour 8 Adjunct Professor $135/hour 9 Tenured Professor $175/hour 10 Master Educator $265/hour

Best Mods for Playing Educationist in The Sims 4

Education Overhaul

This mod adds a branch to The Education Career, the K-12 Educator branch. So, if you wanted a little extra from your Educationist career, this mod is a great option.

The Sims 4 Educationist Cheats

You may want to use cheats to accelerate your progress. To access the Cheat Console, press Ctrl + Shift + C. If you’re on a Mac device, press Command + Shift + C. Console players need to press all four shoulder buttons simultaneously to access the Cheat Console.

After the Cheat Console pops up, activate cheats by entering Testingcheats True or enabling Testingcheats. Now for instant promotion type careers.promote Education.