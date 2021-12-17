Sony Files New The Order: 1886 Trademark

Many Playstation 4 owners likely remember The Order: 1886, a third-person shooter game known for having more cutscenes and quick-time events than actual gameplay despite its amazing graphics. However, news has recently come out that Sony has filed a new The Order: 1886 trademark, which might be an indication that Ready At Dawn is making a new game.

The Order: 1886 is an alternate history fantasy game where the Knights of the Round Table have stuck around in Britain, fighting werewolves and a rebellion against the government even as a conspiracy now threatens to tear the Order apart from within. The game released in 2015, so if a sequel is, in fact, coming, it’s long overdue.

Considering the first game ended on a cliffhanger, with protagonist Galahad going solo in an effort to stop the conspiracy threatening to tear the British Empire apart, a sequel to the game, with far more action and far fewer quick-time events instead of actual gameplay, would likely be welcome by what fans the original game had.

Of course, this all depends on if the new The Order: 1886 trademark actually is leading up to a sequel, and isn’t just Sony renewing the trademark to keep the name under their umbrella, as studios and publishers sometimes do. We haven’t heard anything from Ready At Dawn for a while now, so while they could be working on a new game, they’re also equally likely to not be.

Ready At Dawn has distanced itself from The Order since its release, having not released any Triple-A games since then and more focusing on virtual reality titles, other than the game Deformers in 2017. Their most recent release was Lone Echo 2, an Oculus Rift game that came out on October 21 of this year.

Whatever Sony’s plans for this new The Order: 1886 trademark are, hopefully we’ll at least get to see a better sequel at some point in the future, especially with the power of the Playstation 5.