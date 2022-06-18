“Working For The Community” is a quest that you can take from the ICA faction for rare backpacks in The Cycle: Frontier.

Speak with ICA’s CPO Marie Gilbert to start the quest. She will give you three different tasks which mostly include stashing and delivering items.

The Cycle Frontier Working For the Community Quest Guide

Working For The Community Quest Part 1

Your main objective for this quest is to stash 5x Pale Ivy Blossoms along with 5x Jewelry and 5000x Old Currency within the Fulfilment Center.

Pale Ivy Blossoms can be found growing on walls and cliffs in forest areas. You can find Jewelry inside Jackets and Briefcases. Apart from this, you can find the Old Currency in all these same places where Jewelry is located. This particular quest has its dead drop located in Crescent falls near the Greens Prospect.

Rewards

750 FP

26 ICA Scrip

12,000 Krypto Marks

Working For The Community Quest Part 2

The main objective of this quest is to visit Greens Prospect in Crescent Falls and hunt 35x Creatures with any sniper rifle. The best weapon choices for this quest are C-32 Bolt Action, Kinetic Arbiter, and Karma-1. This may take you a couple of attempts before succeeding in this sniper mission.

Rewards

750 FP

26 ICA SCRIP

10,000 Krypto Marks

Working For The Community Quest Part 3

Your main objective for this particular mission is to deliver 5x Smart Mesh along with 10x Alien Fruit, and 15x Magic-Grow Fertilizer.

You can find Smart Mesh in Industrial Crates and Dumpsters. Alien Fruits, also called Indigenous Fruits, can be found within Coolers. Magic-Grow Fertilizers can also be found in Coolers but other than that, they can be available in the Bright Sands near the Woodcutter camp.

Rewards

930 FP

35 ICA Scrip

14,000 Krypto Marks

Working For The Community Quest Rewards

You will receive 2x Large Backpacks as a reward for completing this questline. These are rare backpacks that increase your weight limit to 300 each.