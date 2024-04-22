Slay the Spire Beginner’s Tips Guide

Slay the Spire is a unique card-based combat game that combines deck building, powerful cards, and acquiring relics. The game seems simple on the surface, but it can be difficult if you don’t know what you’re doing.

In this beginner’s guide, we’ll cover five of the most important tips you should know and consider when you first boot up Slay the Spire, including class intricacies, how to build your decks, the best path for your runs, and more.

1. Experiment with all the classes

Slay the Spire features four distinct classes you can pick from to clear a run. You’ll only have access to The Ironclad, your typical warrior/melee-focused class when you start. Once you complete a run with the Ironclad, you’ll unlock The Silent. The other characters, The Defect and The Watcher, are unlocked by completing runs with the previously unlocked character.

Each class specializes in a specific playstyle and excels at certain things. The Ironclad works best if you’re looking to tank hits while also being an effective combatant as his cards allow him to heal when taking damage. The Silent is all about passive attacks and dealing damage over time while also effectively breaking the enemies’ defense.

The Defect uses orb cards to deal damage along several different parameters, while The Watcher uses several different stances, including Divinity Stance, which allows you to deal three times the damage. The Ironclad and The Silent are comparatively easier to play than The Defect and The Watcher.

Experiment with all classes and find what works best for you. It will take a lot of trial and error before you’re able to perfect your runs and optimize your favorite class.

2. Make small and synergized card decks

Since this is a card deck-building game, you will spend a lot of time building decks and managing different cards. The most important aspect to remember while building your deck is Deck Synergy. Deck Synergy means that all cards in your deck must complement one another, which will greatly increase their effectiveness. This is one of the most important tips for Slay The Spire.

While building large decks with many powerful cards may seem to result in success, having more and more cards in your deck will result in the exact opposite. We recommend that you stick to building short decks that are in synergy with each other. A small deck of cards in synergy will perform better than a deck with many cards but no synergy.

For example, if you’re going for an attack-focused build, having cards like Demon Form, Whirlwind, Rampage, Shrug it Off, and War Cry will greatly benefit you, but having other cards like Barricade and Entrench will do you little favors.

FYI Most cards can only be upgraded once. Special cards may allow upgrading more than once, but this will be specified.

3. Focus on acquiring Relics

Relics are special items that give you different bonuses. You must focus on getting as many good relics as possible. You get these relics from different sources like killing enemies and buying them from merchants.

Also, note that you are guaranteed relic drops when you defeat elite enemies. Some of the relics are very powerful, and hence, they will be relatively hard to acquire.

TIP Defeating bosses will also give you rarer relics.

Some of the best relics in the game include Juzu Bracelet, Ice Cream, and Shuriken. Juzu Bracelet will remove all monster encounters from rooms so you can easily roam around rooms. With Ice Cream equipped, your energy is conserved between turns. This is very useful in most of the cases. Shuriken grants you +1 strength when you play 3 attack cards in a row.

4. Pick cards according to your energy levels

In Slay the Spire, the cards you can play are determined by your energy level. The higher your energy, the more higher-level cards you can play. Your power will be limited when you start, but it’ll increase as you progress through a run.

At the start of the game, pick out lower-level cards because you won’t be able to use higher energy-cost cards which will make your investment redundant. You should only invest in higher energy cards when you know you can use them without compromising. This is another one of the important tips in Slay The Spire.

5. Plan your runs diligently

Each run consists of a different task that you must perform to succeed. They must be done in a sequence, which is up to you to decide what you want to do first.

You can perform these actions in any way, but for your convenience, we recommend following the plan, which we use most of the time. Start at the Campfire, upgrade any cards you want, and then head to the Merchant.

Here, you can adjust your card deck by adding and removing cards and buying relics and potions. Once you’ve done this, you can move to elites or treasure, depending on your mood. Once you’ve done this, head to the enemy. This sequence helps to clear a run easily.