Magic-Grow Fertilizer is an uncommon item in The Cycle: Frontier that can be found across several locations throughout both of the maps: Bright Sands and Crescent Falls.

The uses of this item in itself are minimal but you can use this as a crafting material to manufacture (print) other useful items, for example, the Zeus Beam. They also provide you with about 3x Faction Points (FP) per unit which you can use to level up factions in the game.

The Magic-Grow Fertilizer has a total weight of 7 per unit and you can stack together about 10 of them. They also fetch a good amount of K-Marks if you sell them. K-Marks are the in-game currency of The Cycle: Frontier and you can get a total of 338 K-Marks per unit of the Magic-Grow Fertilizer if you sell it.

The following guide will show you where to farm Magic-Grow Fertilizer in The Cycle: Frontier.

The Cycle: Frontier Magic-Grow Fertilizer Location

You can find Magic-Grow Fertilizers in several locations on both the maps, either in Coolers or in Hidden Stashes. The probability of finding them in Coolers is much higher than the Hidden Stashes though.

Do note, however, that different tiers of areas have different probabilities of finding Magic-Grow Fertilizers. The higher tier areas have a greater variety of items in them, so, consequently, the probabilities of finding these items are spread throughout, lowering them for each item.

For example, a Tier Level 01 Cooler has a probability of 30.06% of containing a Magic-Grow Fertilizer, while a Tier Level 03 Cooler has a probability of 17.37%.

Bright Sands Magic-Grow Fertilizer Locations

As mentioned above, you can find Magic-Grow Fertilizers in Coolers and Hidden Stashes. It is also important to mention that they are spread throughout the map, but there are a few specific locations in the Bright Sands map that contain a higher amount of them.

The first location on the Bright Sands map that contains the most amounts of Coolers and Hidden Stashes – and thereby Magic-Grow Fertilizers – is the Waterfall Labs.

If you start at the Waterfalls and make your way down the Lake through the Waterfall Labs, you’ll be able to find a lot of them. The Waterfall Labs contain a lot of Coolers and 1 Hidden Stash inside of it, but you can also find a few Coolers scattered nearby.

The second location is the Crashed Ship which contains a lot of Hidden Stashes. They offer a relatively lower probability to find Magic-Grow Fertilizers than the Coolers, but you can make up for that because this area contains a ton of Hidden Stashes.

The Jungle Camp holds a Cooler and a Hidden Stash, but you can also find a few more Hidden Stashes if you continue up the map to the Jungle. The Jungle is a dangerous area though because it contains a lot of Marauders. It is possible to hunt down Marauders in the early game though if you have a good loadout. This area can be used to farm if you’ve exhausted other areas.

The final area that contains the most amount of Coolers is the Woodcutter Camp. There are about four Coolers in this area. Even though they may seem to be less in number, Coolers do provide a high probability of finding Magic-Grow Fertilizers inside.

Refer to the image of the map below to find out the exact locations of the Coolers and Hidden Stashes in the Bright Sands map – denoted by a can icon.

Crescent Falls Magic-Grow Fertilizer Locations

You can find a lot of Coolers and Hidden Stashes spread throughout the Crescent Falls map as well. There are about three locations on this map that contain the highest amount of them, they are the Nutrition Farms Warehouse, Pinnacle Labs, and the Nutrition Farms Processing respectively. Do note that this map has a higher amount and a lower spread of Coolers and Hidden Stashes, but is also a harder map though.

The Nutrition Farms Warehouses can be found on the Northwest side of the Crescent Falls map. This area contains the most amount of Coolers – about 14 Coolers and 1 Hidden Stash. These are a lot of coolers so you can find a decent amount of Magic-Grow Fertilizers in this area.

The Pinnacle Labs offers the second-highest amount of Coolers and Hidden Stashes on the Crescent falls map – containing about 8 Coolers and 5 Hidden Stashes. This area can be found on the most Northeastern side of the map.

The Nutrition Farms Processing area also has a high amount of Coolers– containing about 11 Coolers and can be found in the Southwestern part of the Crescent Falls map.

Refer to the image of the Crescent Falls map provided below to pinpoint the exact locations of the Coolers and Hidden Stashes – denoted by a can icon.