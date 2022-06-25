The Cycle: Frontier Time For More Work Quest Guide

Time for More Work is a mission assigned by Vadim Tanayev in The Cycle: Frontier. It is a quest with four parts and below you’ll find details of each part.

The Cycle: Frontier Time For More Work Quest

Time For More Work Quest Part 1

In the first part of the quest, you will be tasked to track down and eliminate 10x Rattlers and 3x Marauders in the Jungle on Bright Sands.

There’s nothing complicated in this part of the quest except that Marauders are fierce lizard-like creatures you should beware of. Make sure to bring your A-game to the Jungle because you will need it to take down each Marauder.

Rewards

380x FP

11x Korolev Scrip

7800x Krypto Marks

Time For More Work Quest Part 2

In the second part of the quest, the players are needed to deliver 5x Jewelry. You can look for Jewelry in the Jackets and Safes. Your best bet is to find them in Jackets across the Tier 3 and 5 areas.

Rewards

480x FP

14x Korolev Scrip

10,000x Krypto Marks

Time For More Work Quest Part 3

In the third part of the quest, you need to eliminate 5x Prospectors with an SMG. You can use any SMG for this quest, but it’s recommended that you are using a SMG that you are comfortable with. You will be going against other human players and that requires the best you have.

Rewards

600x FP

19x Korolev Scrip

94,00x Krypto Marks

Time For More Work Quest Part 4

The last part of the quest is a dead drop mission and in that, you are to stash Green Backpack and Restoration Shield at Gate C just east of Base Camp.

Thus, you must take these items with you before leaving for the raid. The Dead Drop is located on Gate C of the Bright Sands.

Rewards

600x FP

19x Korolev Scrip

11,000x Krypto Marks

Time For More work Quest Rewards

After completing the mission, you’ll get a Shield and a Scrapper as a reward.