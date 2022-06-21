The Cycle: Frontier Dangerous Science Quest Guide

When you start your playthrough of The Cycle: Frontier, you’ll receive a starter quest from each of the three factions in the game. From the Osiris faction in The Cycle: Frontier, you’ll receive a quest named Dangerous Science. Since this 5-part quest is a starter quest, it is not designed to be difficult, however, players can get stuck on certain parts as they’ve just started out in the game and have close to no idea what they’re doing.

So to help you out with completing the Dangerous Science quest, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll show you how to complete all 5 parts of the Dangerous Science quest in The Cycle: Frontier.

The Cycle: Frontier Dangerous Science Quest

To receive the Dangerous Science quest, head to the Osiris faction building to the right. Interact with the man in the middle of the room, and you’ll receive the Dangerous Science quest.

Dangerous Science Part 1

The objective of the first part of the Dangerous Science quest is to Hunt 1x Strider. Striders are red mobs that have a very low health pool and deal little damage, so they’re very easy to kill, even with low-level gear.

Striders are present in almost every single location in the game, so this is an extremely easy objective to complete.

Once you’ve completed this objective, you’ll receive the following rewards:

50 FP

1x Osiris SCRIP

4000x Krypto Marks

Dangerous Science Part 2

The objective of the second part of the Dangerous Science quest is to Deliver 3x Waterweed Filaments.

Water Filaments are plants that spawn in the different bodies of water on the map. The best place to farm them is the Waterfall Lab area on Bright Sands as it has the highest concentration of water.

Before you go out looking for Waterweed Filaments, you need to know what they actually look like. Take a look at the image attached below to get familiar with their appearance.

Once you’ve found the three Water Filaments, you can extract and deliver them to the faction.

Upon completing this objective, you’ll receive the following rewards:

50 FP

1x Osiris SCRIP

4800x Krypto Marks

Dangerous Science Part 3

The third part of the Dangerous Science has three objectives:

Travel to the Swamp in Bright Sands

Kill 5x Striders in the Swamp

Deliver 3x Spinal Bases

The Swamp is located in the southeast corner of Bright Sands. The map image below shows the exact location of this area.

Once you’re at the Swamp, you need to find and kill 5 Striders to complete the second objective. Again, Striders can be found literally anywhere, so you should have no trouble completing this objective.

The final objective is to deliver 3x Spinal Bases. A Spinal Base is an item that drops from Striders. It has a ~30% chance to drop from a Strider, so you’ll have to kill around 10 Striders to get the required number of Spinal Bases and finish this part of the quest.

Upon completing these objectives, you’ll receive the following rewards:

50 FP

2x Osiris SCRIP

5300x Krypto Marks

Dangerous Science Part 4

The fourth part of the Dangerous Science quest has two objectives:

Hunt 7x Blast Ticks

Deliver 3x Brightcap Mushrooms

An extremely important thing to note is that to finish the first objective; you need to kill Red Blast Ticks. If you kill green ones, it will not count towards the objective.

Red Blast Ticks spawn at the Swamp area, so go back to where you were for the last part of the quest.

After killing the Blast Ticks, you need to get 3x Brightcap Mushrooms, which also spawn in the same area. They have a unique green appearance, so they’re very easy to spot.

Upon completing these objectives, you’ll receive the following rewards:

50 FP

2x Osiris SCRIP

5300x Kryptop Marks

Dangerous Science Part 5

The final part of the Dangerous Science quest has two objectives:

Deliver Rattler Skins

Deliver Strider Flesh

Rattlers are just as easy to find as Striders, but they’re a tad bit more powerful. They have a 50% chance of dropping Rattler Skins while the Striders have a 33% chance of dropping Strider Flesh, so you’ll only need to kill a few of them to complete this objective.

Upon completing this objective, you’ll receive the following rewards: