The Cycle: Frontier An Eye For Oil Quest Guide

Completing quests to increase your reputation with various factions is a big part of the core gameplay of The Cycle: Frontier. In this guide, we will go over one such quest, An Eye for Oil, in The Cycle: Frontier and lead you through its objectives for easy completion.

The Cycle: Frontier An Eye For Oil Quest

An Eye for Oil quest is given by ICA Chief Procurement Officer. This quest has 2 parts and all of them are explained below:

An Eye for Oil Quest Part 1

Part 1 of this quest has 3 objectives which are explained below:

Objective 1

You have to deliver 10 Radio Equipment which are found in three different places; Industrial areas, Bins and Cabinets. They also spawn as a static spawn. Comms Tower is the common spot to locate these on Bright Sands. On Crescent Falls, Starport Warehouse is a common spot as well.

Objective 2

You have to deliver 15 copper wires that are found in Dumpsters. They also spawn as static spawns laying on the floor. On Bright Sands, head to Science Campus, as it is a giant industrial site, to find these.

Objective 3

You have to deliver 5 Pure Veltecite. They are mined from something called Veltecite Veins. Veltecite Veins are found near waterfalls or water bodies in general. Use Mineral Scanner (Modded) to find Veltecites Veins easily.

Rewards

By the completion of part 1 of this quest, you will be rewarded with the following rewards:

2800 FP

ICA Scrip x158

Krypto Marks x22000

An Eye for Oil Quest Part 2

Part 2 of An Eye for Oil quest has 3 objectives which are explained below:

Objective 1

You have to deliver 10 Circuit Boards which are mainly found in two places; Briefcases and Luggage. They also spawn as a static spawn near Technological sites. The best place on Bright Sands to find these is Comms Tower.

Objective 2

You have to deliver 5 Miniature Reactors which are found easily in storage boxes.

Objective 3

You have to deliver 5 Interactive Screens that are found in technologically upgraded and advanced sites. Comms Site and Starport Warehouse are the common places to find these.

Rewards

By the completion of part 1 of this quest, you will be rewarded with the following rewards: