Smazee is a melee type TemTem that you will find in Deniz Island as you reach Zadar Area. This TemTem is strong against Earth and Crystal. This guide will help you with Temtem Smazee Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats.
You get Smazee as a starter TemTem option along with Houchic and Crystle. This Guide is all about Smazee’s stats and evolution.
Temtem Smazee Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats
As discussed earlier Smazee is a Melee type Temtem and its base stats are as follows. As a melee type, Smazee is useful against Earth and Crystal type Temtems.
- HP:49
- Attack:69
- Defense:44
- Speed:66
- Stamina:55
- SP Attack:37
- SP Defense:37
Techniques
|Technique
|Level Required
|Technique Type
|Damage
|Kick
|1
|Neutral
|32
|Martial Strike
|4
|Melee
|50
|Tail Strike
|8
|Neutral
|50
|Sand Splatter
|10
|Earth
|35
|Show Off
|112
|Melee
|–
|Upper Cut
|16
|Melee
|80
|Intimidation
|20
|Melee
|–
|Perfect Jab
|26
|Mental
|40
|Heat Up
|30
|Fire
|–
Smazee can also learn the following techniques through Technique Course!
|Technique Name
|TC
|Technique Type
|Damage
|Stone Wall
|2
|Earth
|–
|Misogi
|5
|Water
|–
The Techniques Smazee can learn through Breeding are as follows
|Technique Name
|Technique Type
|Damage
|Earth Wave
|Earth
|90
Smazee Evolutions
Smazee is the first stage in the evolutionary chain. Upon reaching Level 29 Smazee goes through evolution and becomes Baboong. His stats improve as follows
- HP:54
- Speed:61
- Stamina:75
- Defense:79
- Attack:51
- SP Attack:41
- SP Defense:41
Traits
Smazee has two traits that define its overall personality which along with their description are:
Fever Rush: When getting a status condition, increases ATK damage by 1 stage
Friendship: Immune to Ally’s Offensive Techniques
Smazee Type Defense
Any TemTem’s type defense define the level of damage they take from each type of technique. Smazee’s Type defense is as follows
- Neutral:1x
- Fire:1x
- Water:1x
- Nature:1x
- Electric:1x
- Earth:1x
- Mental:2x
- Wind:1x
- Digital:2x
- Melee:0.5x
- Crystal:1x
- Toxic:1x