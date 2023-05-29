Smazee is a melee type TemTem that you will find in Deniz Island as you reach Zadar Area. This TemTem is strong against Earth and Crystal. This guide will help you with Temtem Smazee Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats.

You get Smazee as a starter TemTem option along with Houchic and Crystle. This Guide is all about Smazee’s stats and evolution.

Temtem Smazee Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats

As discussed earlier Smazee is a Melee type Temtem and its base stats are as follows. As a melee type, Smazee is useful against Earth and Crystal type Temtems.

HP:49

Attack:69

Defense:44

Speed:66

Stamina:55

SP Attack:37

SP Defense:37

Techniques

Technique Level Required Technique Type Damage Kick 1 Neutral 32 Martial Strike 4 Melee 50 Tail Strike 8 Neutral 50 Sand Splatter 10 Earth 35 Show Off 112 Melee – Upper Cut 16 Melee 80 Intimidation 20 Melee – Perfect Jab 26 Mental 40 Heat Up 30 Fire –

Smazee can also learn the following techniques through Technique Course!

Technique Name TC Technique Type Damage Stone Wall 2 Earth – Misogi 5 Water –

The Techniques Smazee can learn through Breeding are as follows

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Technique Name Technique Type Damage Earth Wave Earth 90

Smazee Evolutions

Smazee is the first stage in the evolutionary chain. Upon reaching Level 29 Smazee goes through evolution and becomes Baboong. His stats improve as follows

HP:54

Speed:61

Stamina:75

Defense:79

Attack:51

SP Attack:41

SP Defense:41

Traits

Smazee has two traits that define its overall personality which along with their description are:

Fever Rush: When getting a status condition, increases ATK damage by 1 stage

Friendship: Immune to Ally’s Offensive Techniques

Smazee Type Defense

Any TemTem’s type defense define the level of damage they take from each type of technique. Smazee’s Type defense is as follows