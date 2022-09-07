Temtem Type Chart Guide

In the massive world of Temtem, each and every Temtem fits into one or two of the twelve different type of categories. To explain more about them, we prepared a handy Temtem Type Effectiveness Chart guide for you. The amount of damage you can inflict on an opponent is calculated against many different stats and parameters. In this guide, we have explained in detail all the Temtem types and their strengths and weaknesses.

What are Temtem types

There are 12 total Temtem types. These are basically different elements that your Temtem can be affiliated with. An individual Temtem can be part of any two of these at most, but dual-type Temtem are kind of rare. Current Temtem types available in the game are as follows:

Neutral

Fire

Nature

Water

Electric

Mental

Earth

Wind

Crystal

Digital

Melee

Toxic

Temtem Type Effectiveness Explained

Type Super Effective (2x Damage dealt 0.5x Damage taken) Weakness (0.5x Damage dealt 2x Damage taken) Neutral None Mental Fire Nature, Crystal Earth, Water Water Earth, Fire, Digital Nature, Toxic, Electric Wind Toxic, Earth Electric Earth Fire, Electric, Crystal, Toxic Wind, Water, Nature, Melee Electric Wind, Water, Digital, Mental Earth, Nature, Crystal Melee Earth, Crystal Mental, Digital Mental Neutral, Melee Crystal, Digital, Electric Digital Mental, Melee, Toxic Electric, Water Toxic Water, Nature Earth, Digital, Crystal, Wind Crystal Electric, Mental, Toxic Earth, Fire, Melee Nature Earth, Water, Electric Fire, Toxic

Different Temtem are effective for different elementals and each have their strengths and weaknesses. Learning and utilizing the knowledge of these Temtem weaknesses and counters will help you improve your effectiveness against all kinds of opponents.

The image below summarizes all the information and types explained above in an easier format (thanks to Zaivinx, DoctorMetalio)