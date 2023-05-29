Temtem Skunch Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats

There are many different types of Temtems that can be found across the six islands. In this guide, we will tell you all about the Temtem Skunch Locations, Evolutions and Stats.

Temtem Skunch Locations, Evolutions and Stats

Skunch is a neutral and melee type Temtem. With a fluffy tail, Skunch looks like a hybrid between a squirrel and a fox. The Luma form of Skunch gives off a ghastly green glow that makes it look like a radioactive ghost.

Skunch has the following base stats.

  • HP: 72
  • Attack: 70
  • Defence: 70
  • Stamina: 62
  • Speed: 75
  • Attack: 45
  • Defence: 60

Skunch locations
Skunch can be found in the following locations around the Archipelago Islands.

  • Windward Fort area on Deniz Island.
  • Aguamarina Caves area on Deniz Island.
  • Corrupted Badlands area Tucma Island.
  • Xolot Reservoir area on Tucma Island.

Techniques
Skunch has the following techniques which it can get through leveling up:

Technique Name Level Required Technique Type Damage
Tall Strike 1 Neutral 50
Scratch 1 Neutral 20
Sand Splatter 5 Earth 35
Held Anger 9 Neutral 130
Martial Strike 14 Melee 50
Fierce Claw 18 Neutral 71
Haito Uchi 24 Melee 85
Inner Spirit 32 Melee 170
Ninja Jutsu 42 Neutral 130

In addition, these moves can be learned through Technique Courses (TC).

Technique Name TC# Technique Type Damage
Stone Wall 2 Earth
Wake Up 4 Neutral 1
Misogi 5 Water
Cage 11 Neutral

Skunch can learn these moves through breeding.

Technique Name Technique Type Damage
Perfect Jab Melee 40
Oshi-Dashi Melee 150

Skunch Evolution
Skunch is the final form of a two-stage evolutionary line. It evolves from Skail after leveling up 17 times. Skail itself is a Temtem that looks like a fiery squirrel.

Skail is commonly found on Prasine Coast, Thalassian Cliffs, The Gifted Bridges, Windward Fort and Aguamarina Caves of Deniz island.

Traits
Skunch has two traits. They are described below:

Brawny: This trait allows physical techniques do 20% more damage.

Bully: Through this trait, techniques inflict 30% more damage if allies outnumber rivals.

Skunch Type defense
Type defense describes how much damage a Temtem takes from each type. Skunch’s type defense is:

  • Neutral : 1x damage
  • Fire : 1x damage
  • Water : 1x damage
  • Nature : 1x damage
  • Electric : 1x damage
  • Earth : 1x damage
  • Mental : 4x damage
  • Wind : 1x damage
  • Digital : 2x damage
  • Melee : 0.5x damage
  • Crystal : 1x damage
  • Toxic : 1x damage

