Temtem Skunch Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats

In this guide, we will tell you all about the Temtem Skunch Locations, Evolutions and Stats.

Temtem Skunch Locations, Evolutions and Stats

Skunch is a neutral and melee type Temtem. With a fluffy tail, Skunch looks like a hybrid between a squirrel and a fox. The Luma form of Skunch gives off a ghastly green glow that makes it look like a radioactive ghost.

Skunch has the following base stats.

HP: 72

Attack: 70

Defence: 70

Stamina: 62

Speed: 75

Attack: 45

Defence: 60

Skunch locations

Skunch can be found in the following locations around the Archipelago Islands.

Windward Fort area on Deniz Island.

Aguamarina Caves area on Deniz Island.

Corrupted Badlands area Tucma Island.

Xolot Reservoir area on Tucma Island.

Techniques

Skunch has the following techniques which it can get through leveling up:

Technique Name Level Required Technique Type Damage Tall Strike 1 Neutral 50 Scratch 1 Neutral 20 Sand Splatter 5 Earth 35 Held Anger 9 Neutral 130 Martial Strike 14 Melee 50 Fierce Claw 18 Neutral 71 Haito Uchi 24 Melee 85 Inner Spirit 32 Melee 170 Ninja Jutsu 42 Neutral 130

In addition, these moves can be learned through Technique Courses (TC).

Technique Name TC# Technique Type Damage Stone Wall 2 Earth – Wake Up 4 Neutral 1 Misogi 5 Water – Cage 11 Neutral –

Skunch can learn these moves through breeding.

Technique Name Technique Type Damage Perfect Jab Melee 40 Oshi-Dashi Melee 150

Skunch Evolution

Skunch is the final form of a two-stage evolutionary line. It evolves from Skail after leveling up 17 times. Skail itself is a Temtem that looks like a fiery squirrel.

Skail is commonly found on Prasine Coast, Thalassian Cliffs, The Gifted Bridges, Windward Fort and Aguamarina Caves of Deniz island.

Traits

Skunch has two traits. They are described below:

Brawny: This trait allows physical techniques do 20% more damage.

Bully: Through this trait, techniques inflict 30% more damage if allies outnumber rivals.

Skunch Type defense

Type defense describes how much damage a Temtem takes from each type. Skunch’s type defense is: