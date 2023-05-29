Temtem Skunch Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats

There are many different types of Temtems that can be found across the six islands. In this guide, we will tell you all about the Temtem Skunch Locations, Evolutions and Stats.
Skunch is a neutral and melee type Temtem. With a fluffy tail, Skunch looks like a hybrid between a squirrel and a fox. The Luma form of Skunch gives off a ghastly green glow that makes it look like a radioactive ghost.
Skunch has the following base stats.
- HP: 72
- Attack: 70
- Defence: 70
- Stamina: 62
- Speed: 75
- Attack: 45
- Defence: 60
Skunch locations
Skunch can be found in the following locations around the Archipelago Islands.
- Windward Fort area on Deniz Island.
- Aguamarina Caves area on Deniz Island.
- Corrupted Badlands area Tucma Island.
- Xolot Reservoir area on Tucma Island.
Techniques
Skunch has the following techniques which it can get through leveling up:
|Technique Name
|Level Required
|Technique Type
|Damage
|Tall Strike
|1
|Neutral
|50
|Scratch
|1
|Neutral
|20
|Sand Splatter
|5
|Earth
|35
|Held Anger
|9
|Neutral
|130
|Martial Strike
|14
|Melee
|50
|Fierce Claw
|18
|Neutral
|71
|Haito Uchi
|24
|Melee
|85
|Inner Spirit
|32
|Melee
|170
|Ninja Jutsu
|42
|Neutral
|130
In addition, these moves can be learned through Technique Courses (TC).
|Technique Name
|TC#
|Technique Type
|Damage
|Stone Wall
|2
|Earth
|–
|Wake Up
|4
|Neutral
|1
|Misogi
|5
|Water
|–
|Cage
|11
|Neutral
|–
Skunch can learn these moves through breeding.
|Technique Name
|Technique Type
|Damage
|Perfect Jab
|Melee
|40
|Oshi-Dashi
|Melee
|150
Skunch Evolution
Skunch is the final form of a two-stage evolutionary line. It evolves from Skail after leveling up 17 times. Skail itself is a Temtem that looks like a fiery squirrel.
Skail is commonly found on Prasine Coast, Thalassian Cliffs, The Gifted Bridges, Windward Fort and Aguamarina Caves of Deniz island.
Traits
Skunch has two traits. They are described below:
Brawny: This trait allows physical techniques do 20% more damage.
Bully: Through this trait, techniques inflict 30% more damage if allies outnumber rivals.
Skunch Type defense
Type defense describes how much damage a Temtem takes from each type. Skunch’s type defense is:
- Neutral : 1x damage
- Fire : 1x damage
- Water : 1x damage
- Nature : 1x damage
- Electric : 1x damage
- Earth : 1x damage
- Mental : 4x damage
- Wind : 1x damage
- Digital : 2x damage
- Melee : 0.5x damage
- Crystal : 1x damage
- Toxic : 1x damage