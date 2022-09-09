Temtem Matter Transfer Teleport Locations Guide

In this Temtem Matter Transfer Points Locations Guide, we will explain how to unlock the Matter Transfer Device and list all the fast travel locations available in Temtem.

In Temtem, Matter Transfer is a drone device that allows the players to fast travel to different points across the islands. Both the Matter Transfer drone and special teleportation points have to be unlocked first in order to be used.

How to unlock Matter Transfer point locations

When you start the game, you will not have access to the Matter transfer device. The Matter Transfer device will have to be unlocked by completing the Refrigerated Vanishings quest. You will receive the Matter Transfer device as a reward for completing this quest.

Once you unlock the Matter Transfer drone device, you will need to unlock the special Transfer points to which you will be able to fast travel. Matter Transfer Points are scattered across the map, and you will need to interact with them to unlock them.

Once you unlock a Transfer point, it will pop up on your Archipelago map, and you will be able to fast travel from there.

Temtem teleport point locations

Below we have listed the Transfer Points map that are present on each Island of Temtem map.

Deniz Matter Transfer point

Deniz Island has a total of 7 matter transfer point locations. Each location will cost you 500 Pansun per trip except the first location. We have described them below.

Arisolla

It is located on the Airship dock station.

Zadar

This point is present outside of Aina’s house that is located in Zadar.

Brical de Mar

It is present near the entrance to the Temporium.

Windward Fort

Right next to the TemStop outside Windward Fort.

Turquesa

Found outside the Temporium in Turquesa.

Saipark

It is near the TemStop located in Saipark.

Dabmis’ Rest

Head into the Aguamarina cave. Her, you can find a rock face, that you need to climb to get to Dabmis’ Rest.

Denizian Dojo Park

Located below the Windward Fort. It can be found in the northern most aera around Sillaro River.

Omninesia Matter Transfer point

Omninesia Island has a total of 8 matter transfer point locations. Each location will cost you 500 Pansun per trip except the first location. We have described them below.

Nanga

It is located next to the Airship. It costs 0 Pansuns to teleport.

Mokupuni

Near the TemStop in Mokupuni.

Giant Banyan

This Transfer Point can be found near the entrance to the Giant Banyan.

Atoll Road

Next to the Real Estate agent in Atoll Road.

Anak Caldera

It is located just next to the TemStop in Anak Caldera.

Breeding Center

Inside the Breeding Center.

Altar of the Inner Flame

Altar of Inner Flame teleporter is at the Anak Volcano.

Omninesian Dojo Park

This teleporter is found in The Hangroad.

Tucma Matter Transfer point

Tucma Island has a total of 6 matter transfer point locations. Each location will cost you 500 Pansun per trip except the first location. We have described them below.

Quetzal

Next to the Airship. It costs 0 Pansuns to teleport here.

Xolot Reservoir

It is present in the laboratory camp in Xolot Reservoir.

Nahua Crater

It is found near the TemStop before the entrance to Nahua Crater POI.

Bandit Hideout

This Matter Transfer Point is located at the top of the wall in the Bandit Hideout.

Kakama Cenote

The Matter Transfer Point is accessible after you acquire the Acid-Proof Surfboard and get to Kakama Cenote.

Sons of Crystal

It can be found in the statue area when you are at the end of the Sons of Crystal challenge.

Tucmani Dojo Park

The teleporter is found in Amethyst Barrens, an abandoned town where the Dojo park is located.

Kisiwa Matter Transfer point

Kisiwa Island has a total of 6 matter transfer point locations. Each location will cost you 500 Pansun per trip except the first location. We have described them below.

Uhuru

It is located at the Airship dock. It costs 0 to travel here.

Vumbi

Located outside Temporium in Vumbi.

Nuru Lodge

Can be found at the south entrance of Nuru Lodge.

Upinzani

Present next to the TemStop in Upinzani.

Tasa Desert

It is located near the TemStop in the middle of Tasa Desert.

Aisha’s Hearth

This Fast travel location is in Chini Grotto.

Kisiwan Dojo Park

The teleporter is inside Kisiwan Dojo park, found in Tasa Desert.

Cipanku Matter Transfer point

Cipanku Island has a total of 6 matter transfer point locations. Each location will cost you 500 Pansun per trip except the first location. We have described them below.

Neoedo

Located at the Airship Dock.

Ryokan

It is present inside the Hashimoto Ryokan building.

Miyako Village

It is found on the path leading the village next to the Pilgrim’s Supplies shop.

Sacred Lake

It is on the island in the middle of the Sacred Lake. You will need a surfboard to reach and interact with the transfer point.

Miyako Temple

It is inside the temple next to the High Priest.

Digital Kami Shrine

You need to complete the Angry Kami quest. This opens up the shrine for you as well as the Matter Transfer Point.

Cipanki Club Dojo

Located in the north-east of Cipanku region. You can find the Dojo across the Pillars of Highabove with the teleporter inside.

Arbury Matter Transfer point

There are 5 teleport locations in Arbury region of Temtem.

Properton

Found in the southwestern corner of the region, next to the air ship.

Lochburg

The teleporter is found in the center of Lochburg town, next to the fountain in the park

Ruins of Telobos

This matter transfer point is in the center of the Ruins of Telobos as on the map.

Braeside Castle

The matter transfer point is found in the market inside the castle.

Chieftain’s Barrow

As soon as you enter the field, the fast travel point is just in front of the crops on the left.