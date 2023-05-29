Temtem has a number of creatures spread throughout its six islands. Some more dangerous than the others; these Temtem are yours to tame and put in your team. This guide will be discussing the details of Temtem Capyre Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats.

Temtem Capyre Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats

Capyre is a Fire-Type Temtem which has its skin on fire. The Temtem is a beauty to look at, and definitely one of the more formidable Fire-Type Temtems in the game.

With a fiery personality on the battlefield, Capyre is the perfect addition you need to your Fire-Type roster.

Capyre has the following base stats.

HP: 55

Stamina: 55

Speed: 88

Attack: 71

Defense: 68

Special Attack: 45

Special Defense: 47

Evolutions

Capyre has no further evolutions, but its pre-evolutionary form is Banapi, a much younger creature with a soft flame, but extremely dangerous nonetheless.

Capyre Locations

Capyre can be found in Anak Volcano on the Omninesia Island. Its pre-evolutionary form (Banapi) can be found in the following areas:

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The Hangroad

The Glassyway

Anak Volcano

Techniques

Capyre is able to learn the following techniques during its level progression. These techniques involve neutral, fire, and earth type attacks.

Technique Name Level Required Technique Type Damage Kick 1 Neutral 32 Heavy Blow 4 Neutral 58 Warm Cuddle 7 Fire 53 Sand Splatter 8 Earth 35 Head Ram 13 Neutral 100 Embers 17 Fire 63 Rampage 23 Neutral (+Melee) 65 Fire Tornado 27 Fire 145 Heat Up 37 Fire – Extinction 45 Fire –

Capyre can learn a total of two techniques through Technique Courses which are:

Technique Name TC# Technique Type Damage Magma Cannon 4 Fire 70 Block 13 Melee –

Capyre can learn one unique move through breeding.

Technique Name Technique Type Damage Roar Neutral –

Traits

Capyre has two traits that can turn the tides of battle very easily.

Last Rush – This trait will increase your Attack, Special Attack, and Speed by 50% if Capyre is the final standing Temtem.

Resilient – Capyre is immune to be knocked-out due to overexertion.

Capyre’s Type Defense