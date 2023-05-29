Temtem has a number of creatures spread throughout its six islands. Some more dangerous than the others; these Temtem are yours to tame and put in your team. This guide will be discussing the details of Temtem Capyre Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats.
Capyre is a Fire-Type Temtem which has its skin on fire. The Temtem is a beauty to look at, and definitely one of the more formidable Fire-Type Temtems in the game.
With a fiery personality on the battlefield, Capyre is the perfect addition you need to your Fire-Type roster.
Capyre has the following base stats.
- HP: 55
- Stamina: 55
- Speed: 88
- Attack: 71
- Defense: 68
- Special Attack: 45
- Special Defense: 47
Evolutions
Capyre has no further evolutions, but its pre-evolutionary form is Banapi, a much younger creature with a soft flame, but extremely dangerous nonetheless.
Capyre Locations
Capyre can be found in Anak Volcano on the Omninesia Island. Its pre-evolutionary form (Banapi) can be found in the following areas:
- The Hangroad
- The Glassyway
- Anak Volcano
Techniques
Capyre is able to learn the following techniques during its level progression. These techniques involve neutral, fire, and earth type attacks.
|Technique Name
|Level Required
|Technique Type
|Damage
|Kick
|1
|Neutral
|32
|Heavy Blow
|4
|Neutral
|58
|Warm Cuddle
|7
|Fire
|53
|Sand Splatter
|8
|Earth
|35
|Head Ram
|13
|Neutral
|100
|Embers
|17
|Fire
|63
|Rampage
|23
|Neutral (+Melee)
|65
|Fire Tornado
|27
|Fire
|145
|Heat Up
|37
|Fire
|–
|Extinction
|45
|Fire
|–
Capyre can learn a total of two techniques through Technique Courses which are:
|Technique Name
|TC#
|Technique Type
|Damage
|Magma Cannon
|4
|Fire
|70
|Block
|13
|Melee
|–
Capyre can learn one unique move through breeding.
|Technique Name
|Technique Type
|Damage
|Roar
|Neutral
|–
Traits
Capyre has two traits that can turn the tides of battle very easily.
Last Rush – This trait will increase your Attack, Special Attack, and Speed by 50% if Capyre is the final standing Temtem.
Resilient – Capyre is immune to be knocked-out due to overexertion.
Capyre’s Type Defense
- Neutral : 1x damage
- Fire : 0.5x damage
- Water : 2x damage
- Nature : 0.5x damage
- Electric : 1x damage
- Earth : 2x damage
- Mental : 1x damage
- Wind : 1x damage
- Digital : 1x damage
- Melee : 1x damage
- Crystal : 0.5x damage
- Toxic : 1x damage