How To Get The Vah Ruta Divine Helm In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

The Vah Ruta Divine Helm is an elephant head-styled helmet with a trunk that gives an amazing and premium ancient relic impression when you wear it. The Vah Ruta Divine Helm in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is said to be owned by a legendary warrior of the Zora’s Domain who defended the realm from various enemies.

Not only it looks cool, but it also boosts your defense by 2 points. The main effect of wearing this helmet is allowing you to swim in the water faster. As good as the helm looks, you might wonder if it will be hard to get.

But, surprisingly, it is one of the easiest collectibles to get in the Tears of the Kingdom. Our guide will help you to find the Vah Ruta Divine Helm in Legends of Zelda TotK.

Where to find the Vah Ruta Divine Helm in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To get the Vah Ruta Divine helm, you must get to the cave beneath the Waterfall in Zora’s Domain in the Lanayru Great Springs Region.

Arrive in the middle of the Great Zora Bridge, where the waterfall cuts beneath the bridge in Zelda TotK.

You have to jump and get to the backside of the waterfall. On the right, you will find a hidden path leading to the Cave under Zora’s Domain. Once inside the cave, you will find another waterfall. Jump and paraglide into the waterfall to enter a hidden cave behind it.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Once you enter the cave, you will find a chest inside it in Tears of the Kingdom. Simply head towards the chest and open it to get your hands on the Vah Ruta Divine Helm. This is how you can get the Vah Ruta Divine Helm in Legends of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.