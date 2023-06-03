How To Get To Tingel Island Chasm In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Tingel Island is a somewhat cut-off area east of Akkala Highlands in Zelda TotK but that area still leads to the Depths through a Chasm. The Tingel Island chasm in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom requires some extra work to reach as you will have to do a bit of island-hopping to reach this place. Lucky for you, we are here to help with that with the Tingel Island chasm location and information about the area.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Tingel Island Chasm location

Tingel Island Chasm is located on Tingel Island which is to be expected. The island itself is the northernmost island in the chain of small islands east of Akkala Highlands of Hyrule. The exact coordinates for Tingel Island Chasm are: 4706, 1306, 0061.

How to get to Tingel Island Chasm in Zelda: Totk

To get to Tingel Island, players need to get to the Ulria Grotto. East of Ulria Grotto is a bridge that can lead you to Davdi Island, the southernmost island in the chain of islands here.

From Davdi Island, you need to head north, crossing the islands through similar wooden bridges until you reach Tingel Island. The Tingel Island chasm is inside a small crack in the ground if you are looking for a giant hole.

Activities in Tingel Island Chasm

The fall from Tingel Island Chasm into the Tingel Island Depths is quite simple. You just fall down and land safely using your glider. There are no lightroots around the chasm, and the area is already lit enough for you to have ample visibility.

Tingel Island Depths are separated from the Depths of the rest of the Hyrule, so you cannot come here through any other means. And the only reason for coming to the Tingel Island depths is to get the Cap of the Wind helmet.

From your drop in the chasm, head south and through the cave system here. The depths follow the same map as the islands above. Seeing this, you want to go under Davdi Island. There are no enemies to hinder your progress. At the end of the cave system in the depths is a single chest containing the Cap of the Wind.