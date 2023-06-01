Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Dantz Prize Cows Side Quest

The Dantz Prize Cows side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will have you help one of the many inhabitants of Hyrule. The quest is set in Hateno Village where you will meet a dairy farmer.

He will need some Acorns to put in the feed for his cows. The problem is that he doesn’t have them. So it falls on you to help him out.

Read on to find out how exactly you can complete the Dantz’s Prize Cows side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to start Dantz Prize Cows in Zelda: TotK

The Dantz prize Cows side quest can be started when you first talk to Dantz, the owner of the Hateno Pasture. Hateno Pasture is located to the east of the Hateno village in East Necluda.

From the Hateno village take the road and move East. As you take a soft left turn, you will find a sharp right turn. On this turn, there will be Hateno Pasture out front. You will find Dantz in one of the Hay cabins.

When you approach him and talk with him, he will talk about his milk. He says that the milk’s quality is top of the line due to the feed he gives to the Cows. The problem is that the feed requires Acorns and they are becoming harder to find than ever before.

The quest then starts which you can now complete.

How to complete Dantz Prize Cows in Zelda: TotK

The Dantz Prize Cows is a simple quest to complete. Find three Acorns in the Retsam Forest and bring them back to Dantz. You can loot them from the bushy-tailed squirrels that roam the woods.

Take out your bow and start looking for them in the grass. Once you spot one, aim and shoot an arrow at them. Usually, one arrow would be enough to take them out. Now approach the area and loot the acorns.

There will be some tree enemies in the area but they are best avoided. Repeat the process three times to get the required number of Acorns and then return to Dantz. Hand over the Acorns to complete the quest and get your reward, a jug of Fresh Milk.