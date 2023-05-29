Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Sky Mine Crystal Guide

In Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, the Sky Mine Crystal is a shrine quest that you get while finding the Gikaku shrine. The quest is quite simple, and simply bringing the crystal back to the shrine entrance will complete it. Our guide will help you to find and complete the Sky Mine Crystal Shrine Quest in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

How to start the Sky Mine Crystal in Zelda TotK

You can initiate the Sky Mine Crystal shrine quest on Sky Mine Island in the North Akkala Sky Archipelago.

The coordinates for this spot are [4506, 2166, 1169]. The big problem is getting on this island as it is far from the Skyview Tower. First, fly high into the sky by launching yourself through the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower and paraglide towards the Sokkala Sky Archipelago, west of Sky Mine Island.

You will find a spot with Zonai Devices in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom there. There will be a ready Hoover Plane with four fans, two stabilizers on a metal plate, and a controller. Attach two more stabilizers on the other opposite sides.

Now, fly the Hoover Plane towards Sky Mine Island in Zelda TotK. The stabilizers will deplete along the way, so you must paraglide half the way toward the Sky Mine island. Once you reach Sky Mine island, approach the spot and interact with the green disk to start the shrine quest.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Sky Mine Crystal walkthrough

Luckily, the green crystal is not located that far but on the small island situated directly above the shrine spot. To get to the above island, approach the launching pad of the island and fly towards the island on the south side.

After reaching there, approach the wheel on the ground and rotate it so that the launchpad will be in the direction of the small island above the Gikaku Shrine.

Launch yourself and reach that island. Pick the green crystal and drop it on the island of Gikaku Shrine beneath it using Ultrahand ability.

Reach the island, pick the crystal, and place it in the Gikaku Shrine Spot. The Gikaku Shrine will be revealed. This will complete the Sky Mine Crystal shrine quest in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.