Where To Find Ramella In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Ramella in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a traveling Gerudo merchant on the journey of finding precious ores. She assigns the Amber Dealer side quest to Link, after which she is available as a regular merchant. However, she is picky about the ores she wants and only buys them in stacks of ten. You can sell her ores for high prices.

She does not scam you and always buys your ore at its justified price. I will tell you where to find Ramella before and after completing the Goron City section.

Zelda TotK Ramella location

Ramella is always in Goron City or near it in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You can come across her in two ways, depending on your progression in the story. You can find her on the way to Goron City or in Goron City, and as soon as you converse with her, she will assign you her Amber Dealer side quest.

Before completing the Goron City Section

You can first encounter Ramella in Zelda TotK before starting the Yunobo of Goron City’s main quest, on the way to the Goron City Regional Phenomena.

You must go to Goron City road on the south, west of the Goron Hot Springs and the Gorko Lake. On this road, watch for two Goron brothers present at the point marked on the map above at the coordinates x-axis 1501, y-axis 2376, and z-axis 0362.

These two Gorons will be Bayge and Heehl, who will munch on some Marbled Rock Roast there. Converse with them; they will first inform you about the people running scams in the town. They will offer to buy all your ore at 3 rupees, which is exceptionally low. But you must accept their offer to encounter Ramella in Zelda TotK and begin the quest.

Once you accept the offer, you will be interrupted by a Goron Merchant, Ramella, who will inform you that the brothers are scamming you. She will offer a fair price of 200 rupees for your ore. Accept her offer, and the Amber Dealer side quest will begin.

After completing the Goron City Section

If you do not stop by the Bayge and Heehl and continue ahead, you will not encounter Ramella. But there is no need to worry. After completing the Yunabo of Goron City quest, you can also go to Ramella in Zelda Tears of the Kindgom.

All you need to do is to go to the outdoor or shop at the coordinates x-axis 1660, y-axis 2466, and z-axis 0385. You will find Ramella in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom waiting for you there. Strike up a conversation with her, and she will assign you the Amber Dealer side quest.

After that, she will be available as a regular merchant. As she is a traveling merchant, there are chances that you encounter her in various other locations throughout the game; still, the Sapphire Shop in Goron City is a reliable location for her to spawn.