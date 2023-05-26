Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Piaffe, Packed Away Walkthrough

Piaffe, Packed Away is one of those side quests which are easy to complete and can earn you good rewards in a short period in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

You may have come across the Gerudo Canyon Stable many times in the game and there you will find its owner Piaffe. You may remember this particular NPC from the previous iteration of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. He is the same person who will be running the stable this time as well in Tears of the Kingdom.

So you will need to help him in order to complete the Piaffe, Packed Away Side Quest in Zelda: TotK. Once you complete this Side Quest he will reward you with one Pony Point in Totk.

How to start Piaffe, Packed Away in Zelda: TotK

The first step would be to get to the Gerudo Canyon Stable first by going to these exact coordinates (-2793, -2240, 0029) in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

This Stable is quite famous and resides in the Gerudo Highlands region. You may have come across it many times as well during your ventures so all you need to do is meet with the NPC here in Totk. He will go by the name of Piaffe, and he is the owner of this stable as well.

How to complete Piaffe, Packed Away in Zelda: TotK

In order to start the Piaffe, Packed Away side quest you will need to find Piaffe himself at the Gerudo Canyon Stables in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Once you approach the stables you will see Piaffe inside talking to himself and saying, “How to clean all this up?”.

After leaving the empty counter, you will observe some large boxes on both the right and the left sides blocking the way.

Destroy these boxes to make your way into the stables to meet with Piaffe. To do that you can use any sword that you combined earlier with other materials such the “Ruins- Rubble Hammer, Stone Two-Handed Axe, Blue Boss Boko Two-Handed Axe, etc.” to clear away the boxes with relative ease in Totk.

Once inside you can interact with Piaffe next. He will state that the extreme weather has nearly shut down the stable business and there have been fewer customers as well.

During his complaints, he will mention clearing out the junk in the form of boxes, which he hasn’t been able to do in Tears of the Kingdom.

Since Piaffe has been having some trouble dealing with the boxes (junk) therefore the Piaffe, Packed Away side quest will be made available for you in Tears of the Kingdom. So the mission objectives will be to simply destroy all the boxes inside to clear the junk in the stables.

You can do this by either smashing those boxes with your weapons and it will take some time for you to clear all of them away as well. Similarly, you can also resort to using the Bomb flowers to destroy the boxes saving you the hassle in TotK.

Also, keep in mind that as you are clearing away these boxes they will also drop some items for you to acquire as well. These will include Apples, Arrows, Baked Apples, and even a Roasted Acorn as well

So after destroying all the boxes in that stable, you can proceed to talk with Piaffe again. He will be overjoyed at the sight of having his stable cleared of all the junk and will thank you. Moreover, he will also reward you with Pony Point (x1) in Zelda: Totk.

Once your conversation with him ends the Piaffe, Packed Away Side quest will be marked as complete in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.