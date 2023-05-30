Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom North Lomei Prophecy Walkthrough

The North Lomei Prophecy is a multi-regional side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that will test your fighting and mental abilities. When this side quest is completed you will receive the Evil Spirit Greaves which give you a stealth boost.

The North Lomei Prophecy, just like the other prophecies, has three parts. In the final part, you will need to defeat the Flux Construct III.

Now, we will go over where can you start the quest and how to complete The North Lome in Zelda: TotK.

How to Start The North Lomei Prophecy in Zelda: TotK

The North Lomei Prophecy side-quest can be started while you are doing the Mayaotaki shrine. You can find the shrine at the coordinates (-0798, 3534, 0235). There will be a terminal opposite the shrine which, after you activate it, will give you the quest.

To get to it, enter the labyrinth and proceed forward until you see an unlit campfire. Light it up and throw the Hylian Pinecone in it, which you will find close by.

This will create an updraft and you must take it to go as high up as you can. Then, climb on the walls of the maze and get up top. There shouldn’t be much left so you can climb up easily.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Your goal is to get to the center where the shrine is located. Using this method, you can bypass the maze and get there in an instant. We have marked your route on the map above which you can follow easily. You won’t be able to drop by in the center so go past it and jump down the first hole you see. Then follow the minimap and get to the shrine.

Activate the terminal adjacent to the shrine and you will receive the North Lomei Prophecy quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to complete the North Lomei Prophecy in Zelda: TotK

The North Lomei Prophecy has two parts. When you interacted with the terminal opposite the shrine. You will get a message that you need to open four terminals to move ahead. The terminals are in the sky island.

Access the Sky Labyrinth

To get to the Sky version of the North Lomei Labyrinth, you will need a Skyview tower. The closest one is the Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower. You can find it to the West of the North Lomei Labyrinth. Fast travel to the Skyview tower and use it to get launched up into the air.

Get to the first island and construct a hoverbike using two Zonai fans, the steering stick in the middle, and two Zonai charges.

Take this bike to the huge cube structure in the distance. This will be Northeast from your position. Make sure you have a Zonai charge in your inventory because the bike will run out of charge before you get there.

As you close up, drop from the bike and glide the rest of the way. There will be a shrine here along with a terminal. Activate the terminal and open up the maze. This opens up the second part of the North Lomei Prophecy in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Activate the terminals

You have four more terminals that you need to activate. One in the center and three in each corner. You can move around the maze using your glider.

The center terminal can be easily accessed by moving to the back of the central block. When you enter from the gate, move straight and turn right.

Then left, another left, and another left into the opening where you can drop down and activate the terminal. Take the Yellow path marked on the map. for this terminal.

Next, you can choose the one in the South. Head out and turn right and then left into the corridor. After that turn left and then right and move straight towards south.

As you enter another narrow corridor you will find an opening to your right. The terminal will be to your left. Take the Green path for this terminal.

Next, you can choose the Eastern terminal. From your position in the Southern part of the maze. Head right then left and then right.

Move straight and take a left and then right move along and when you enter the platformed area, turn right.

Now take a left and move straight and avoid the first right. Take the second right and the terminal will be in front of you. Take the Orange path for this terminal.

Now from this terminal, move West and then turn right. Move through the corridor and take the path in front and turn left. Take the second right and move North.

When you find a wall in front, turn left and move straight. Turn right and then left and again right. You will find the terminal. Follow the Red path for this terminal.

When you activate this terminal, another terminal will rise above the middle of the labyrinth up on the top. Take the updraft to rise up from the maze and then glide towards the terminal and activate. This completes part one of the North Lomei Prophecy in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Access the arena below

When you activate the terminal on the top of the maze, you will be instructed to jump down from the ledge.

Do so and you will be diving down into the chasm in the middle of the North Lomei Labyrinth on the surface. This will be a long drop so just enjoy the air time until you get close to the bottom.

When you are near the bottom of the chasm, use your paraglider to cushion your landing. Before you land you will find a red light moving a scanning around under a screen. This light is a Flux Construct III and you need to defeat it.

Defeat the construct

There are multiple ways to defeat it but we have found a way to further make matters easier. You will need the Savage Lynel Bow because it shoots three arrows in one shot.

Now you need to be quick here. Jump from the ledge, target the construct, and shoot it as many times as you can while you are in the air.

You will notice that time has been slowed allowing you to get as many attacks as you can. This will do significant damage to it before it can transform.

Once you land, quickly close the distance and attack it to finish the job. It shouldn’t take you too many hits and the construct will be destroyed.

Now, the final terminal will be accessible and you can interact with it to complete this long side quest. You will be rewarded with the Evil Spirit Greaves which you can loot from the chest.