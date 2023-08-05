Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Necluda Sky Crystal Shrine Quest Guide

Kumamyan Shrine is one of 152 shrines found in Tears of the Kingdom and unlocking it will require you to complete the Necluda Sky Crystal Shrine Quest. All you gotta do is recover the shrine crystal and bring it back to the shrine.

Getting to the shrine isn’t going to be a cakewalk. Before you can even start the quest, you will need to activate the Rabella Wetland Skyview Tower. This will give you access to the part of the map where the Necluda Sky Archipelago is located.

Follow along because we are going to cover every aspect related to The Necluda Crystal Shrine quest in Zelda: Totk.

How to start the Necluda Sky Crystal Shrine quest

Similar to every other quest in Tears of the Kingdom, you will need to fulfill a condition to activate the Necluda Sky Crystal Shrine Quest as well. For this one, you will need to activate the Kumamayan Shrine. You can find the shrine, on a Sky Island south of Necluda Sky Archipelago.

As for the exact location of the shrine, you can follow these coordinates: 2856, -2858, 1212. As discussed earlier, Rabella Wetland Skyview Tower is your only hope if you want to reach sky island and get the ball rolling. The tower can be found south of Mount Taran.

It is time to take a flight using the Rabella Wetland Skyview Tower. Once you reach the apex, face east and you will find the sky island not too far away from you. Upon landing, simply interact with the non-activated shrine and The Necluda Sky Crystal Quest will initiate.

How to complete Necluda Sky Crystal in Zelda: TotK

The moment the quest initiates, you will observe a green beam of light that originates from Kumamayn shrine and is tethered to its Green Crystal.

The only way to make the shrine appear is to find its Green Crystal and bring it back. The search for the Green Crystal will lead Link to another floating island with a Flux Construct 3 mini-boss.

The Green Crystal in question is attached to the body of Flux Construct 3. Use the Zonai Springs in the area to gain some altitude and drop on the body of Flux Construct 3. Use the Ultrahand ability to remove the Green Crystal from its body.

Now you have two choices. Take the Green Crystal and run away. Or stay your ground like a true champion of Hyrule and defeat this rogue construct. Bosses in Tears of the Kingdom are creative so you have to make a choice if the Necluda Sky Crystal quest is worth the risk.

Flux Construct 3s’ are very formidable foes, but you can easily defeat them with the help of Ancient Zonai Springs.

Get airborne and target the glowing box with your shock or bomb arrows. As soon as the glowing box is detached from the Flux Construct 3, hit it with your best weapon. Keep repeating this strategy to take down this behemoth.

Now take the Green Crystal and return to the previous platform, before the bridge. There is no way to make the Green Crystal reach the higher platform, yet.

There is a spring-nail Zonai Construct in the same area. Place it in an inclined position against the rocks (consult the picture). Now put the Green Crystal on it (don’t attach) and hit the springs. This will make the Green Crystal reach the upper platform of the island.

Repeat the same process with Link to reach the upper platform instantly. Once you are back to the island you started at, all that’s left to do is take the Shrine Crystal and put it back where it belongs – at the shrine. With that, the Necluda Sky Crystal Shrine quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will come to an end.